Fox Officially Announces Jimmy Johnson’s Replacement as Tom Brady, Michael Strahan & More Get New Colleague

Rob Gronkowski has always had a flair for the spotlight, and now, he’s right back in the thick of it. It started quietly enough. After his first retirement in 2019, Gronk dipped a toe into the FOX waters, debuting as an analyst on Fox NFL Thursday. That same year, he was dancing in Times Square, co-hosting FOX’s New Year’s Eve special with Steve Harvey. Classic Gronk equal parts football and spectacle.

And he didn’t stop there. Over the next few years, he turned his post-NFL life into a patchwork of pure entertainment. Now? Gronk’s back where he started, but with a whole new kind of headline. FOX is sliding him into the studio full-time, officially replacing the legendary Jimmy Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday. That’s not just a shift in personnel. That’s a cultural pivot.

For decades, Jimmy was the rock, gritty, old-school, wise-cracking. He gave the desk its roots. With him stepping away, FOX isn’t just filling a chair. They’re reshaping the vibe. And Gronk brings something no one else can, unfiltered, unpredictable, undeniably entertaining football energy. The man has a mouthpiece for sure. The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov reported on X: “FOX also announced that with Jimmy Johnson now retired, Rob Gronkowski will officially replace him in the studio, joining Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan on the desk.”

Of course, this isn’t just about filling airtime between kickoffs. FOX knows exactly what they’re doing. They’ve already gone all-in with Tom Brady on the No. 1 broadcast team. Now they’re doubling down on personality in the studio, too. With Curt Menefee steering the ship, and a crew that already includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan, adding Gronk is like tossing a wild card into an already stacked deck.

Is he polished? No. Will he break down a zone blitz in 18 steps? Probably not. But does he make you want to lean in on a sleepy Sunday morning and watch? Absolutely. From dancing in a tiger suit to anchoring FOX’s NFL centerpiece, Gronk’s journey has been anything but typical. And now, with the lights back on and the cameras rolling, he’s making waves all over again.

