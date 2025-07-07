FOX Rejects Terry Bradshaw’s New Contract Demand as NFL Legend Takes Aim at Tom Brady’s $37M Paycheck

Terry Bradshaw isn’t just a Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s been one of FOX Sports’ most recognizable faces since the network launched its NFL coverage in 1994. For over 30 years, Bradshaw has delivered laughs, loud opinions, and a level of unpredictability that helped define the NFL on FOX. He’s not just part of the pregame show, he is the pregame show for millions. In a world where NFL media constantly evolves, Bradshaw has stayed relevant, passionate, and, yes, still rating gold.

During the July 6 episode of To The Point – Home Services Podcast, the Steelers legend teased about FOX’s Super Bowl LIX coverage. At a jaw-dropping average of 28 million viewers just for the pregame show, he did what only he can do, he turned it into a moment. “Who in the world is going to sit around and watch that mess for five hours?” he joked, before adding the punchline. “28 million!” It was classic Bradshaw, a little self-deprecating, totally unfiltered. And yet, quietly demanding some overdue credit for keeping people watching long before kickoff.

But then came the twist and the jab. Bradshaw imagined going into FOX’s front office to ask for a raise after pulling in those 28 million eyes. He said, “I guarantee you if I go in there and ask for a raise.” He continued, describing the Amazon Exec’s reactions, “Well, we’ll have it. We ball. We’re running a little tight room. Why? You just paid Tom Brady 37 million a year.” That’s the whole story in one quote.

The guy who built FOX’s NFL identity still delivers in real time. And yet he’s watching a newcomer with zero live game experience become the network’s highest-paid analyst ever. It’s the ultimate corporate contradiction, they say money’s tight. But they’re throwing nine figures at Brady. Bradshaw’s joke landed, but the tension is real. Especially when you’ve got three decades of loyalty behind you.

Bradshaw didn’t go on a rant. He didn’t pout. But it was clear, he’s still showing up every week, still pulling ratings, still drawing headlines. And yet FOX is treating him like a bridge to the future instead of a piece of the foundation. Whether they say it aloud or not, FOX sees Tom Brady as the next era. But Terry Bradshaw? He’s not ready to fade quietly into the background.

Terry Bradshaw – Tom Brady still needs to learn

When Tom Brady finally stepped into the FOX booth in 2024, expectations were astronomical. It wasn’t just about football IQ, people wanted presence. What did they get instead? An awkward, sometimes wooden, and surprisingly quiet version of the NFL’s most decorated quarterback. For a guy being paid $375 million over 10 years, the bar wasn’t just high, it was orbiting.

Even Terry Bradshaw aimed the GOAT, saying, “I’ll take it,” with a smirk. But he twisted his attention quickly to add, “Yeah. Bad deal. That’s a bad deal. That’s what it was.” A Hall of Famer, the face of FOX NFL for decades, reminding the world that the guy cashing the biggest checks will need more practice in the live broadcast booth.

One viral moment framed it better than words, Brady’s awkward fist-bump attempt with rules analyst Mike Pereira, which Pereira didn’t reciprocate. To many fans, it felt emblematic of deeper awkwardness on-air. Fans even roasted him many times during the season. But Joe Buck countered Terry Bradshaw.

He defended Brady’s transition. Speaking on The Michael Kay Show last year, Buck said it was “grossly unfair that everybody wants to weigh in after five seconds,” and emphasized how demanding the job is. He added that Brady did more prep than most for his debut and has “the potential to be among the best in the business”.

If Brady’s legacy on the field is untouchable, then Terry Bradshaw has also done it all. It’s two giants ready to entertain the football fans.