FOX’s Rob Gronkowski Forced to Start New Career With GF Camille Kostek Amid Pregnancy Speculation

The former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his longtime partner, Camille Kostek, are making headlines, not just for their enduring relationship but also for their latest professional ventures and the swirling pregnancy rumors surrounding them.

Following the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party in New York City, Kostek unveiled her latest endeavor, the Camille Collection Resorts. This debut features vibrant resort wear, including red and ice-blue bikini tops. And there’s another surprise! Her partner, Gronkowski, is also stepping into the fashion scene, modeling men’s swim shorts from the collection.

In a rather hilarious entry in Kostek’s video, the four-time Super Bowl winner, Rob, entered the frame as she was shooting her collection video and said, “Just woke up in my swim shorts.” And after uploading the video on his Instagram story, ‘Gronk’ in his humorous fashion, announced, “Wait till the end. My modeling career just started! On the other hand, Camille Kostek expressed her excitement, stating, “Debuting for the first time ever, Camille Collection Resorts. You know we’re getting red and ice blue, I have a bikini top. And also, Rob will debut one of the men’s shorts.” Her announcement comes just a day after the speculations of her pregnancy had taken over the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The appearance of Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party not only showcased their latest projects but also sparked discussions about a possible addition to their family.

USA Today via Reuters NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, Dec 6, 2019 Boston, MA, USA Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek pose for the Jumbotron during the second half of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports, 06.12.2019 22:09:05, 13759018, NPStrans, Rob Gronkowski, NBA, Sports Illustrated, Boston Celtics, Jumbotron, Denver Nuggets PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWinslowxTownsonx 13759018

As they venture into new professional territories and face personal milestones, the couple continues to captivate fans with their dynamic partnership. So, how did the pregnancy rumors come to fruition?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek’s appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party, surrounded by pregnancy rumors

The whole internet buzz began when the couple made a joyful entry in front of the cameras at the launch party. As Gronkowski and Kostek posed and danced with each other, fans on the internet began speculating out of nowhere. Noticing a small bump around the belly area of her white evening gown, many of their admirers cheered and commented in glee that the couple might have a new addition to their family soon.

The fans have already been discussing and wanting the couple to be married as soon as they can. And in one instance, Kostek, while discussing a possibility of her marriage to Gronkowski, said, “If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited. He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him.”

Although there is no confirmation from the couple, their fans were pretty sure that some good news would be announced by Rob and Camille soon. One fan remarked, “She looks pregnant!! Yippee! I hope so!” Another added, “Someone is Pregnant.” But even if it comes through pure love and zero intentions of harm for the celebrated couple, we cannot forget that it is still indeed a speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rob and Camille have been with each other for over a decade now. First meeting in 2013 at a charity event, their relationship has weathered the challenges of professional sports and entertainment careers. In 2025, they celebrated ten years together, with Gronkowski acknowledging the mutual support that has been crucial to their success. And after so much time together, it was inevitable for their fans to ask the couple to marry each other, and a rumor of a possible pregnancy? That’s enough to send them over send them over the moon!

Gronkowski and Kostek exemplify a complex partnership that blends personal affection with professional collaboration. Their joint ventures, from launching the Camille Collection Resorts to engaging in philanthropic efforts, highlight their dual commitment to innovation and giving back to the community. Amidst swirling pregnancy speculations, the couple remains focused on their endeavors, showcasing resilience and unity. So, what are your thoughts on the relationship between Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski? Let us know in the comments.