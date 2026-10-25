FOX’s Greg Olsen Faces Growing Backlash for Amateurish Blunder During 49ers-Falcons Broadcast

Greg Olsen has played in the NFL, won a reputation as one of the league’s sharpest tight ends, and built a second career breaking down the game. But one moment during FOX’s San Francisco 49ers–Atlanta Falcons broadcast has fans questioning his analysis. His mix-up caught viewers’ attention, prompting fans to call out the former Carolina Panthers star.

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For broader context, the criticism was directed towards the two plays that Olsen confused with each other. A flea flicker and a hook-and-ladder.

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A flea flicker involves a quarterback handing the ball to a running back, who then receives a backward pass and attempts a downfield throw. Meanwhile, a hook-and-ladder involves a receiver catching a pass and throwing sideways to a teammate to create additional running room.

Although both plays depend on deception, their execution is different. Hearing Greg Olsen fumble on a play led to some harsh criticism coming his way on social media.

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One fan commented on X, “Or ‘flea flicker’ as Greg Olsen likes to call it”

Meanwhile, several other viewers believed that the distinction should be clear to an experienced football commentator like Olsen.

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“Greg Olsen doesn’t know what a flea flicker is.”

The fan questioned the former tight end’s understanding of a familiar football concept and added to the scrutiny of his broadcasting.

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Another fan expressed frustration with what they noticed as repeated mislabeling, posting, “If Greg Olsen calls that hook and ladder a flea flicker one more time, I’m going to lose it.”

The term had become distracting for some viewers watching the game. However, not every response was totally critical.

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One fan appeared relieved when Olsen corrected himself, commenting, “Thank god greg Olsen corrected himself, calling the hook n ladder play a flea flicker 😂.”

The comment acknowledged the correction while poking fun at the initial confusion.

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Olsen has spent 14 seasons in the NFL, becoming the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1000-yard receiving seasons and the all-time franchise leader among tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, and 100-yard games in Carolina Panthers.

Later, Olsen transitioned to an analyst who explains offensive concepts and in-game decisions for viewers.

That makes the distinction more relatable because identifying a trick play accurately helps audiences understand what a team is trying to do and why the design works.

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For FOX, however, the incident showed how quickly a brief commentary error can become a social media talking point during a live NFL broadcast. For Olsen, the immediate issue is the terminology itself, with fans expecting precise descriptions of play breakdowns from an analyst like Greg Olsen himself.