FOX’s Julian Edelman Publicly Calls Out Refs After Blown Call in Patriots-Bills Game

NFL officiating was already under scrutiny heading into Sunday after referee Bill Vinovich’s crew drew attention for a controversial pass interference call in the Rams-Broncos game. Now, the Bills-Patriots matchup has raised eyebrows again, featuring a rare penalty against Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. But there was a call that has reportedly been missed by the refs in the second quarter.

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The comment came during New England’s 29-26 win over Buffalo at Highmark Stadium, where one play in particular appeared to fuel the frustration. Bills defensive end Landon Jackson was seen throwing hands at Patriots center Ben Brown, but no penalty was called on the play.

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By the end of the matchup, FOX analyst and former New England star Julian Edelman had seen enough to publicly question the standard of officiating.

“Officiating today has been suspect,” Edelman wrote on X on Sunday.

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Edelman reshared a clip from that specific incident. His comment came as a broader criticism of the officiating during Sunday’s games, but the missed call added another talking point to a game that featured several tense moments involving the officials.

Vinovich and his crew had already been under the microscope before arriving in Buffalo. They worked last Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, where a late pass interference call wiped out an interception during Denver’s attempt to come back.

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NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said during the broadcast that he did not believe the play should have resulted in a penalty. The crew finished that game with 20 flags, 18 of which were accepted.

Their season had already included another heavily penalized game. Vinovich’s crew threw 14 flags, all accepted, during the Week 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

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Sunday brought another controversial moment involving Vrabel. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Vrabel was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after reacting to a defensive penalty.

The penalty moved Buffalo half the distance to the goal. The Bills later scored a touchdown to tie the game at 14 before halftime, with Josh Allen finding the end zone on a rushing score.

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That touchdown also moved Allen past Thurman Thomas for the most touchdowns in Bills history with 88.

The officiating issues did not decide the final result, however. New England held on for a 29-26 victory, improving to 2-2 while Buffalo dropped to 3-1.

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For Vinovich, Sunday was another difficult outing for a crew that had already become part of the conversation around controversial officiating calls. And for Edelman, the frustration was enough to put his assessment publicly on record.

The former Patriots receiver spent 11 seasons in New England and now works as a FOX analyst, giving his criticism an added layer given his connection to the franchise.

Whether the NFL views any of Sunday’s calls as mistakes will come after its usual review process. For now, Edelman’s message was simple: he was not impressed with what he saw from the officials.