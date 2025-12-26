FOX’s Terry Bradshaw Bids Farewell to Five-Year Stint Away From NFL & Broadcasting

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Bradshaw has officially retired from his live entertainment career after five years

Bradshaw cited a lack of time as a reason behind this decision

Terry continues to explore a successful career as a businessman

Despite retiring from the NFL in 1983, Terry Bradshaw remains one of the most influential voices in the sport. Bradshaw, after his illustrious 13-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, swiftly transitioned into a media-based role and has since grown into one of the most adored storytellers of the sport. However, his second career wasn’t just limited to sports broadcasting, as the legendary quarterback was also a well-renowned entertainer and even toured his “Terry Bradshaw Show” all around the country.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But unfortunately for Terry’s fans, the Blonde Bomber has decided to hit pause on his entertainment career to focus on his business ventures.

“No, no, no. I finished up after five years of touring, and this was my last year,” the Steelers legend said during his appearance on the Spiegel & Holmes Show. “And now I’ve got a bourbon company. I’ve got to spend a lot of time and a lot of travel with them. And I’ve got my horse business and a lot of work. That’s 12 months a year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like his successful broadcasting career, Terry Bradshaw has built up a commendable resume as a businessman. Be it his peanut butter company in the early 80s or his time in NASCAR with FitzBradshaw Racing, fans have supported Bradshaw in his ventures and made him a top-ranked former pro football player in the Davie-Brown Index, which surveys consumers to determine a celebrity’s appeal and trust levels in 2007.

More recently, in 2020, the 77-year-old ventured into the beverage industry with his Terry Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Similarly, channelizing his passion for horses, the Pittsburgh legend has built Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses into an industry leader with over 25 years of experience.

But despite these business interests, the Pro Football Hall of Famer continues to enjoy his singing and plans to continue it only for special events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do my singing in the church now, and I may go out and do some stuff, but I’m not planning on it because I just, I just don’t have time. And although I enjoy singing and performing, I’m not making any money doing it. I really did it because it was enjoyable. And so, no, I’m through. I’m through with that.”

Now, coming back to Bradshaw’s broadcasting career, the NFL legend was absent from the league’s Christmas Day on Netflix, leading to questions. However, recent reports revealed this decision was out of Bradshaw’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why was Terry Bradshaw not present for the NFL’s Christmas Day coverage?

Netflix created a massive wave in the sporting world after bagging the rights to broadcast the NFL’s Christmas Day games over three years last season. This deal entails the streaming giant paying close to $150 million for each of the three seasons, marking their entry into the world of professional sports.

While Netflix assembled a strong broadcast team from NFL Network and CBS, similar to last year, they were unable to secure the services of broadcast icons like Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, and Tom Brady, among others. This wasn’t possible as broadcast giants like ESPN and FOX barred their top talent from being available for this coverage, according to the Daily Express U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“FOX and ESPN have barred big names like Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady from participating in Netflix’s NFL broadcasts on Christmas Day, dashing hopes of a cross-network holiday collaboration,” the report revealed.

However, these fan favorites will be back covering the games from Sunday for the remaining games of the Week 16 schedule through to the end of the season.