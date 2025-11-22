FOX’s Terry Bradshaw Sends Bold Message to ESPN Duo Troy Aikman & Joe Buck

There aren’t many times when rivals in broadcasting come together to share public admiration, especially when it’s one network’s star giving a nod to another’s. But Terry Bradshaw didn’t hold back. While in St. Louis, the FOX icon made a statement that caught everyone’s attention, and ESPN’s top duo certainly took note.

Bradshaw was in Missouri for the 54th annual St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer dinner event, where he served as a keynote speaker. During his remarks, he drifted from football to nostalgia, reflecting on his long relationship with the city and the Buck family. Then came the line that struck the industry.

“I love St. Louis. I’m sorry you don’t have an NFL team… This is such a great city,” Bradshaw said before praising Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, calling the ESPN pair “amazing.”

It’s a notable move considering Bradshaw remains one of the pillars of FOX Sports, the same network that employs Tom Brady as the new lead NFL analyst. However, he still chose to call the broadcasting rival duo “amazing.”

Does that mean Bradshaw thinks Buck and Aikman are better than his own co-worker? This sentiment takes us to the time when Bradshaw gave his opinions on Fox and Brady’s contract during his appearance on the “To the Point – Home Services Podcast” this July. He brought up the Super Bowl ratings with total shock, pointing out how massive the numbers were.

More than 126 million people watched, and even the Fox pregame show pulled in 28 million viewers over five hours. After sharing those stats, he joked about how much money Fox made from that kind of audience. Then he playfully took a shot at his own situation, comparing it with Brady.

“You know how much money they made?…I guarantee you, if I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any … we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was.”

It’s unclear what Bradshaw’s salary is, but whatever the reason is, FOX’s decision to commit $375 million to Tom Brady for 10 years hasn’t sat well with him.

On a positive note, Bradshaw’s tribute reached Buck quickly, and the longtime play-by-play voice responded with equal warmth.

“LOVE this man. From my dad to my daughter Natalie he’s been so good to us. HE IS!! Fox Sports!!” Buck wrote.

This exchange added a delightful twist to an evening dedicated to charity. The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, has raised over $6 million in five decades to support cancer research and care in the St. Louis area. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was also present, highlighting why this mission resonates with the organization.

Still, Bradshaw’s words, at once sentimental and boldly cross-network, became the lasting headline. In a business built on competition, the FOX Hall of Famer chose connection instead.

But Bradshaw’s week wasn’t only about praise and nostalgia. It was also about recalling his personal struggles against cancer.

Terry Bradshaw was hit with two cancer diagnoses earlier

In 2022, Terry Bradshaw opened up about a tough chapter in his life, sharing that he quietly fought off two different cancers in 2021. First, doctors found bladder cancer, which was treated with surgery, and he came out cancer-free. Then a few months later, a scan revealed a rare Merkel cell tumor in his neck, a dangerous form of skin cancer that often spreads fast.

“Merkel usually presents as a painless lump on the skin that can range from skin-colored to red or reddish-blue,” said Dr. Andrew Brohl, a medical oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center who specializes in the disease. “The lump may initially look like a pimple or cyst, but generally will grow significantly over a period of weeks or months. Similar to other skin cancers, Merkel tends to arise on areas of the body that are most often exposed to sunlight.”

“Merkel cell carcinoma unfortunately is considered one of the most aggressive and deadly skin cancers and stage for stage is even more serious than melanoma. Thankfully, and similar to other skin cancers, the chance of cure is much higher when caught early and treated appropriately.”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it shows up far less often than melanoma – about 3,000 people in the entire country are diagnosed with it each year – so doctors see it only on rare occasions.

Hence, even with the fear and the treatments, Bradshaw made it through both battles. Now he’s cancer-free and grateful for every bit of support he received along the way. However, health issues haven’t completely ended for him.

Terry Bradshaw was missing from FOX NFL Sunday’s November 16 broadcast, triggering immediate concern and a wave of speculation. By mid-afternoon, the Hall of Famer had already become the show’s most-talked-about absence of the season.

Curt Menefee opened the broadcast by explaining the situation. “Terry Bradshaw is not with us,” he said. “He came to work sick this morning, so he decided to go home, not feeling well.”

Howie Long added, “We miss ya, man!” while Michael Strahan joked, “He didn’t decide to go home. We sent him home.”

The 77-year-old proved he was on the mend by keeping his commitment to a book signing event on November 18 in McKinney, Texas. When a fan inquired if he’d still make it to the event, he confidently replied, “Yes. All will be good by then.”

Bradshaw’s health has been a topic of concern for years. He openly discussed his past battles with two cancer diagnoses and shared earlier this year about his struggles with rheumatoid arthritis treatments that led to significant weight gain before finally stabilizing. A slip-up on air last month, where he accidentally texted a pig seller instead of Andy Reid, reignited worries among viewers.

Still, Bradshaw continues to work. He’s been part of FOX NFL Sunday since 1994, and despite contemplating retirement, he hinted he may stay until the network hosts the Super Bowl again in 2029. “If we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time,” he said.

For now, Bradshaw is back on his feet and reassuring fans that he’s doing just fine.