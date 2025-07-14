FOX’s Tom Brady Makes Job Request With $22B Friends Weeks Before Returning to Broadcasting Role

When Tom Brady said he was retiring ‘for good,’ we all just assumed that meant golf rounds, avocado smoothies, and maybe a quiet yacht here or there. What we didn’t expect was for him to pop up at global soccer matches looking like the world’s most stylish dad chaperoning a billionaire sleepover.

There he was at the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG, casually chilling with billionaire friends. And just when you think he’s just there for the vibes? He drops a caption that sounds less like a retired QB having fun and more like a guy low-key auditioning for career move number 42. Or let’s say…sending in a new job application.

So when the former Patriots man popped up at the soccer game with his $22 billion worth of friends—Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin—he clearly made his next career move aspirations clear. Captioning a photo with ‘Reggaeton‘ singer, J Balvin, Kraft, and Rubin, Brady joked, “Need some new backup dancers?” Should’ve just asked for a job from your billionaire friends, Tom. And if you know Tom Brady, he might take a shot at this dancing thing.

This wasn’t your typical group photo. Indeed, this was a billionaire boy band photo op. You’ve got Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ owner, rocking a $11.8 billion net worth, standing next to Michael Rubin, the Fanatics CEO who basically owns the sports merch universe at $10.6 billion. Yes, $22 billion in business suits squeezed into one picture… with Tom Brady casually auditioning to be J Balvin’s backup dancer.

Brady obviously wasn’t auditioning for America’s Got Talent (though if he busted out a salsa mid-broadcast, we wouldn’t complain). It was more Brady doing what he’s grown increasingly confident in since leaving the NFL: trolling us, one elite caption at a time.

From tossing Lombardi Trophies across boats to casually roasting Aaron Rodgers in interviews, Brady has embraced that inner goofball like never before. And this bit might be his funniest yet because who on earth asks for a dancing job when you’re standing alongside literal billionaires? But he might need to hold on to those dancing aspirations for a bit longer, because he’s got another job to do.

For now, Brady has to return to his ‘real job’

The real move here is Brady getting in a few laughs before sliding back into the far less glamorous FOX broadcast booth. After a rocky (but still pretty decent) first year on TV, Brady is officially back for 2025. FOX said it. His agent said it. Now we just wait to see if he brings the same energy to game calls as he does to trolling Instagram.

Brady inked that ridiculous 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX way back in 2022. But of course, he didn’t rush into it. He took a little “me time” first: a sabbatical that mostly looked like golfing, globe-trotting, and maybe dabbling in crypto hype just for kicks. He finally stepped into the booth full-time in 2024, after soaking up every last ounce of post-retirement freedom.

Brady’s first year in the booth didn’t exactly have him clearing space for an Emmy, but hey, he was not all bad. He made his Super Bowl (broadcasting) debut at LIX earlier this year and called the whole thing “fun and humbling.” Translation: he’s used to firing darts on 3rd and long, not circling safeties on a telestrator while hoping the Wi-Fi holds up.

So why did Brady take all of 2023 off before jumping into the FOX booth in 2024? A bunch of little reasons. He played 335 games (including playoffs!) and won seven Super Bowls. That’s enough wear and tear to earn a year of golf, yachts, and whatever TB12-approved recovery looks like. Plus, there were some behind-the-scenes hang-ups with his ownership stake in the Raiders. And let’s be real: after two decades as the face of the NFL, Brady needed a little time to shift from ‘QB1‘ to ‘dude in a suit breaking down film on Sundays.‘

His last time out in front of the camera drew some criticism. Still, FOX had his back. Exec Brad Zager shut down any talk of Brady bailing early, calling him a long-term play for the network. Now he’s back for 2025. And with that chaotic 2025, he sure has a lot to talk about.