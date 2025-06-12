FOX’s Tom Brady to Switch to CBS Just for One Game as Patriots Announce Date for His Statue

It’s official: the Tom Brady tribute tour still isn’t done. But if the latest news is anything to go by, then it’s just getting started. The Patriots will unveil a 12-foot statue of their ‘favorite son’ on August 8. That’s right before their preseason opener against the Commanders at Gillette Stadium. “It’s a fitting way to honor everything he meant to this franchise,” Robert Kraft had said last summer during Brady’s Hall of Fame induction. That promise is now set in stone…

Meanwhile, the announcement came alongside a Brady highlight reel. With a reminder of what two decades of dominance looked like: six Super Bowl rings, three league MVPs, and a legacy that turned a sixth-round pick into a football immortal. This will be the third consecutive year the Patriots have honored Brady post-retirement. In 2023, there was a halftime ceremony in Foxborough. In 2024, his formal induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Now, in 2025, a statue.

But here’s the twist: for the first time since joining FOX as an analyst, we would see Brady on a CBS broadcast. Why? Well, it’s not because it’s over with FOX. I mean, a 10-year bond, worth $350 million, doesn’t fade away like that. Instead, it’s because CBS is carrying the Patriots-Commanders preseason matchup. That’s the only reason for the crossover. So yes, Tom Brady—Mr. FOX—is making a one-night-only switch.

It’s also a schedule coincidence too perfect to ignore. The Commanders happen to be in town for what is otherwise just a standard preseason game—unless you’re honoring the NFL’s most decorated quarterback in front of a sold-out home crowd. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m., and with CBS on the call, expect Brady to appear in some form, whether in the booth, on the broadcast, or sideline mic’d-up.

As for the Commanders, the game marks the start of the sophomore season for Jayden Daniels, alongside Pats’ Drake Maye. Both had their rookie season on the opposite end of the spectrum, but a fresh season means it starts from ZERO. So, maybe there’s a preseason clash to look forward to. But, our guess, much of the attention will be on the shiny statue unveiling. Just GOAT things.