Furious Terrell Owens Lashes Out at Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Past Violations After Statement on Latest Incident

The moment reports of Bill Belichick not receiving the necessary 40 votes from the 50-person panel of media members and other Hall of Famers hit, chaos followed. While top-ranked pros, including Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, didn’t back down from addressing the situation, the top levels were forced to come up with a response. The result of that response? A very angry Terrell Owens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the news release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame: “The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members, and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026… Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken.”

Responding to this announcement made by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Terrell Owens fired on X: “Hey @ProFootballHOF!!!! WHERE THE HELL was this when they violated these bylaws when it came to me in 2016 and 2017???!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But was there any similarity between his and Bill Belichick’s cases? Or is it just another controversy to divide the fans’ attention?

Terrell Owens holds the status of one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history, but his Hall of Fame journey was far from smooth. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, earned five first-team All-Pro selections, and finished his career ranked eighth all-time in receptions, second in receiving yards, and third in receiving touchdowns. The numbers clearly placed him among the game’s greats, but the Hall of Fame didn’t see it this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the success, Owens was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and 2017. Many believe the delay was due to his reputation for being outspoken and having conflicts with teammates, coaches, and the media.

However, Owens felt disrespected by how he was portrayed and by the voters who made him wait. While there was no recognition of his struggles, he decided to make a move himself by not attending the ceremony in Canton. He later explained his decision was about standing up for himself and responding to what he felt was long-term disrespect. It was only in his third year of eligibility that he made it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But Owens’ case is quite different from Bill Belichick’s case. The Pro Football Hall of Fame addressed the issue through an official statement, shared by reporter Ari Meirov on X. The Hall of Fame also announced a detailed investigation of the matter and therefore promised to act against those who went against the bylaws in Belichick’s case.

However, this wasn’t the only comment the 52-year-old had on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell Owens labels the Bill Belichick decision a “travesty”

Bill Belichick’s exclusion from the Pro Football Hall of Fame became one of the most discussed matters after the Patriots and the Seahawks qualified for Super Bowl 60. In a move that even President Donald Trump criticized, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens stepped forward to share his thoughts.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 25: Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA player Terrell Owens before the game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 25, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230925074

Terrell Owens strongly criticized the decision that kept Bill Belichick out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, calling it unfair and shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a travesty. It’s the most ridiculous thing,” Owens told NewsNation. “This is totally on the (pro football) writers, and this decision should’ve never happened.”

According to reports from ESPN, Belichick did not receive the required 40 votes from the 50-member selection committee. A coach finalist, Belichick was competing for votes with Patriots owner Robert Kraft (the lone contributor finalist) and senior finalists Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood.

Belichick was informed of the decision during a phone call from a Hall of Fame representative last Friday. This decision has now left fans openly questioning what more was required for recognition, especially after winning multiple Super Bowls. While the queries lie unanswered, all eyes are now on the Hall’s move ahead.