“Get Rid of All Y’all”: Michael Irvin Demands Entire ESPN Panel Be Fired in Fiery Defense of Dak Prescott

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has given NFL analysts plenty to talk about across his 11 seasons in the league, and the first four games of this season prove why. The 33-year-old ranks third in the NFL in both completions (105) and touchdown passes (8) while throwing just one interception. Yet, debate still lingers over whether he truly belongs among the league’s elite quarterbacks. A debate that Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes shouldn’t exist at all, especially when it involves a comparison to New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.

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Irvin went after the First Take panel after hearing the discussion about whether Winston could outperform Prescott. Dallas is now 2-2 after a dramatic Week 4 victory over the Houston Texans.

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“You all are telling me out of your mouths, you all going to let your bodies formulate the words that come over your tongue and out your lips that you expect Jameis Winston to be better than Dak Prescott,” Irvin said on the First Take podcast. “Stop this show right now. Get rid of all of y’all right now.”

The Hall of Famer was not dismissing Winston’s ability. In fact, Irvin made it clear that he likes the Giants quarterback and praised what Winston has done away from the field. But when it comes to choosing between the two quarterbacks on the football field, Irvin said there is no hesitation.

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“I’m taking Dak Prescott every time,” Irvin said.

The debate has become more interesting because Winston has helped keep the Giants afloat since Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury. Winston is now 2-0 as a starter, giving New York stability at quarterback after taking over the offense.

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That does not mean Irvin sees the Giants as a better team than Dallas. He argued that the Cowboys should still be viewed as the team to beat in the NFC East and said the panel was avoiding what he considered the obvious answer.

The numbers also give Prescott a significant edge in the larger career comparison. Prescott has thrown for 37,054 yards and 251 touchdowns in his NFL career, compared with Winston’s 25,271 yards and 159 touchdowns.

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Prescott has been productive again in 2026. Through four games, he has completed 105 of 150 passes for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. His latest performance came against Houston. Prescott completed 32 of 45 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ 34-30 comeback win.

The performance came despite Prescott dealing with swelling in his throwing hand. His right hand was stepped on during the game, but he said afterward that he was fine.

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Prescott then led the decisive drive. He took Dallas 74 yards in 11 plays before finding CeeDee Lamb for the winning touchdown with 40 seconds left.

Prescott and Winston also go back to their college days. They were roommates at the Peyton Manning Passing Academy, and Winston has publicly supported Prescott during his career.

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The Cowboys are 2-2 heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston and the Giants, meanwhile, are trying to build around their veteran quarterback after losing Dart for the season.

That leaves Irvin’s defense of Prescott tied directly to what happens next, with Dallas still relying on its veteran quarterback to keep its season on track.