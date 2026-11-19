Every Bengals fan remembers where they were during the Cincinnati Bengals’ unlikely march to Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati felt electric, and the players who lived it became family to the city. C.J. Uzomah, who spent seven seasons in the Queen City after being drafted in 2015, was one of them.

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Years later, that bond is still strong, which is why the news that he and his wife, Yasmin, are expecting their second child has Bengals Nation and several people connected to the sphere cheering again.

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“Three’s a crowd, four’s a party 💫 so incredibly thankful, grateful, & EXCITED for the opportunity & strength to continue growing our family :))),” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

Uzomah’s family is small and close-knit. After going public with their relationship in 2023, the former Bengals tight end married Yasmin Quintana in March 2026. Along with the guests, the couple also had a special family member, their daughter, at the wedding ceremony.

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Born in May 2024, Blake Luna Uzomah was almost two years old at the wedding and played a central role in the festivities in Mexico. Now, just months later, the family of three has another reason to celebrate.

Many people from the NFL community have joined in with well wishes. Among them was Gia Duddy, the girlfriend of Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

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“Woohooo💞💞💞,” Duddy wrote in comments.

Olivia Holzmacher, who once shared a relationship with the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before 2024, also chimed in upon hearing the news.

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“Bring it!!!!!!!” Holzmacher quipped.

Wishes also poured in from outside the Bengals community. Nicolette Wilson, who is married to the New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson, extended her love to the couple.

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“AHH congratulations 🥹 love you guysss🤍” Wilson commented under the post.

Kelsey Holmer, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, also seemed quite happy for Uzomah and Yasmin.

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“Omg so sweet congratulations!!🥹🫶” Holmer wrote.

And lastly, Jayci Jean, who is married to the Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis, quipped in.

“Awww congrats 🥹🤍” Jayci wrote in the comments section.

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Uzomah was part of the Bengals for seven seasons (2015-2021) before playing his final year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and then retiring from the sport in August 2026.

Out of Uzomah’s entire 10-year NFL career, his time with the Bengals has arguably stood out as the peak of his career. As such, even in Cincinnati’s 2021 quest for the Super Bowl, he played a crucial role as the tight end.

From catching the pivotal touchdown pass in the Wild Card round against the Las Vegas Raiders to help Cincinnati secure its first postseason victory in 31 years to playing in Super Bowl LVI with a sprained MCL, Uzomah’s efforts for the franchise were visible.

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And vice versa, the Bengals Nation’s love for Uzomah and his family is quite evident despite leaving the franchise back in March 2022 in order to join the New York Jets.