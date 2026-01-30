Eli Manning Gets Concerning News After Giants Legend’s Career Update

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Eli Manning just received news that will sting a little longer. The former New York Giants quarterback was once again left out by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, marking his second straight miss, according to The Athletic. As a result, reactions quickly poured in from all corners, and many of them did little to strengthen Manning’s case.

To that point, Mark Florio shared a blunt assessment of why this outcome felt predictable.

“It doesn’t surprise me because of the current process and because beyond those two years when they went to the Super Bowl and won it,” Florio said while explaining Manning’s situation.

“And look, he had two of the biggest moments in Super Bowl history, two of the greatest throws. The throw to Mario Manningham in Super Bowl 46 is not nearly as remembered as it should be. That saved the game for the Giants that day. And obviously, we know about the Tyree throw.”

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants-Eli Manning Retirement press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports, 24.01.2020 12:10:53, 13949947, NPStrans, New York Giants, NFL, TopPic, Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Eli Manning PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDaniellexParhizkaranx 13949947

Still, Florio questioned the full body of work, saying, “But when you look at the balance of his career, you look at his numbers, all the stuff that people get rightfully caught up in when it’s time to compare careers, was he truly one of the best of his era that deserve it? I mean, there’s a lot of great quarterbacks from his era.”

Because of that, Florio went on to frame the delay as part of a larger trend. He explained that it makes sense Manning has needed multiple tries while also believing the door remains open. In his view, only Jim Plunkett stands as a two-time Super Bowl-winning starter not enshrined, while others with similar resumes, including Phil Simms and Ben Roethlisberger, either are in or likely will be. So, Florio felt Manning belonged, even if patience is required.

“I think Eli should be in, but it doesn’t surprise me it’s gonna take a little while for him to get there.”

Manning was named a finalist again after falling short at the same stage last year. This time, he stood among an elite group that included Willie Anderson, Drew Brees, Jahri Evans, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson, and Marshal Yanda.

Even so, competition remained fierce. Brees, Fitzgerald, and Vinatieri were widely viewed as near locks. A year earlier, the Hall opted for Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe instead.

At that time, Manning handled it with grace, saying, “I’m excited for those guys that got in.”

Still, the numbers and moments continue to argue loudly. With two championships that came against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s Patriots, Manning sits 11th all-time in passing yards with 57,023 and touchdowns with 366. Outside of Brady and Patrick Mahomes, he remains the only two-time Super Bowl MVP not in Canton, a fact that resonates deeply with the Big Blue faithful.

Looking ahead, next year’s ballot will feature potential first-ballot names like Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson, Richard Sherman, and Ben Roethlisberger. The limited four to eight spots available under current rules will make the road back to Canton crowded for him.

However, just as the Hall of Fame debate continues to follow him, Eli Manning has decided to turn the page in a very different direction.

Eli Manning makes a career announcement in the entertainment space

After spending 16 seasons breaking down defenses on the field, the New York Giants legend is now applying that same sharp eye to Hollywood.

Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Eli Manning celebrates his win in the FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3, before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX – Eagles vs Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250209005

“We come to this place for magic,” the NFL legend said in the video. “We come to my YouTube channel to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when we get a notification on our phone. And we realize that I’ve posted a new video…the sound of my voice in your AirPods. Somehow, sports movies feel better in a place like this…this is Eli at the Movies.”

Manning opens the series with a monologue that playfully mocks classic cinema intros, setting up the purpose behind it all. Instead of making movies himself, the face of Big Blue reacts to them, using his football background to explain what feels authentic and what misses the mark.

As a result, fans get both laughs and insight rooted in real locker room experience. Manning also points to humor and familiar sports heroes as the glue that holds Eli At The Movies together.

Of course, this move feels natural, given how comfortable he has become in the media since retiring. Manning co-hosts ESPN’s Manningcast with Peyton, turning Monday nights into appointment viewing. He also leads Eli’s Places on ESPN+, where he explores college football culture beyond the scoreboard.

With Eli At The Movies, Manning stays close to the game in a new way. However, the recent Hall of Fame snub continues to sting, adding a bittersweet layer to this next chapter.