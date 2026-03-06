Giants Fans Make Bold Move as Jaxson Dart’s Interaction With Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Comeback Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Giants fans continue to show strong support for Odell Beckham Jr.

A fan-driven effort has started gaining attention online.

A recent interaction involving Beckham has caught fans’ attention.

The campaign to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back to the New York Giants has officially left the realm of social media chatter and entered the real world. A fan-led petition urging the New York Giants to reunite with the star wide receiver has already attracted thousands of signatures.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jojo Scarlotta, a Giants fan and a New York-based content creator, launched the petition for a return of the 33-year-old. Leveraging his half-a-million Instagram followers, Scarlotta quickly drew widespread attention to the cause. At the time of writing this article, the petition has over 5,000 verified signatures, and the count is expected to rise within a couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drafted 12th overall in 2014, Beckham immediately electrified the league, capturing Rookie of the Year honors and kicking off a dominant three-year stretch where he was a Pro Bowl selection each season (2014-2016).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change.org (@changedotorg) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

His value to the offense was undeniable; outside of an injury-shortened 2017 campaign, Beckham consistently broke the 1,000-yard barrier, proving to be the team’s most reliable big-play threat. While he had 59 total career touchdowns, he registered 35 in his initial three seasons when he was at the peak of his NFL career.

While he is no longer the same player he once was, the Giants fans, who signed the petition, certainly remember the explosive version of the Pro Bowler who once led their offense. At this stage of his career, beyond his contributions on the field, he could make a significant difference as a mentor of young offensive players, including Jaxson Dart, with whom he shares a good off-field rapport.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Beckham’s return rumors heat up after recent social media exchange

The New York Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him a starter. The young quarterback recently posted a series of pictures of his rookie season on Instagram, which prompted thousands of comments from his followers, including one from Beckham, who dropped some emojis, appreciating the 22-year-old’s successful rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing the comment, Dart replied, “Whatcha say, bruh?”, to which the 33-year-old responded, “you knoooo it!!!”

The recent heartfelt interaction between the current and former Giants stars has fueled rumors about whether the wide receiver is returning to the franchise for one more run, wrapping up his illustrious career where it all began. Besides the online interactions, Beckham also met Dart in person last month, setting off a wave of return rumors, saying he felt like 2016, the year his career peaked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the Giants legend is without an NFL contract. His last appearance was with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He struggled with production following knee surgery, prompting the Dolphins to release him. After a year away from the sport in 2022, Beckham appears to be in better condition and ready for a comeback.