Giants Legend Eli Manning Breaks Silence on Pro Football Hall of Fame Snub

Hall of Fame snubs are the last thing a Manning should be known for, and yet here we are again. After last year’s snub, the Giants legend, Eli Manning, spoke humbly about how it wasn’t his night. This year has delivered the same tough result, and now the two-time Super Bowl champion has broken his silence on the matter.

“For me, it’s an honor to be included in that mix of people. The fact that I didn’t get in this year does not change how I feel about my career,” Eli Manning told Front Office Sports. “I love my teammates, my coaches, the fanbase in New York. Winning those championships, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m at peace. If one day I get in, it’ll be amazing to join that fraternity [but] I’m not sitting up losing sleep about it.”

Eli Manning was one of the 15 modern-era finalists that the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee chose this year. However, he didn’t advance past that stage for the second straight year. This result has reignited last year’s debate over why Manning isn’t inducted, even with two Super Bowl MVP awards on his resume.

And yet, that same calm came through again in a one-on-one interview, where Manning admitted the snub barely crosses his mind.

“I really think about it,” Manning said. “When I think about my time with the Giants, it’s all positive stuff, the friendships, the relationships with players and coaches and ownership, winning championships, the fans and what it meant for me. It was unbelievable and I cherish those memories.

“If I never get in the Hall of Fame, it’s not going to change anything,” he continued. “I’m not gonna be bitter or mad or upset. And if I do get in, it would just be an unbelievable honor to be associated with some of the greatest athletes and football players ever. But it’s not going to change how I feel about the game.”

Only five other players share a similar accolade of multiple Super Bowl MVP honors. Three of them are already enshrined in the HOF: Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and Bart Starr. The other two are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. While these latter two haven’t yet become eligible for induction, Eli has already failed to secure his place for a second consecutive year.

The difference with Manning has always come down to individual dominance. He never earned an All-Pro selection and made just four Pro Bowls, often playing in an era loaded with elite quarterback talent. Critics point to his .500 career record, 117 wins and 117 losses, along with three seasons leading the league in interceptions, as the blemishes on an otherwise memorable career.

With Manning under center, the Giants finished second in the division just twice (in 2012 and 2016) after his Super Bowl victory in the 2011 season. His final season with the New York ended with a 1-3 record before the franchise decided to move on with then-rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Still, what he accomplished on the sport’s biggest stage remains rare air. He spent 16 seasons in New York, started 14 of them without missing time due to injury, and ranks inside the top 11 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns. And those two Super Bowl rings continue to shine brightest, especially because they came at the expense of Tom Brady and legendary head coach Bill Belichick, including the upset that ended New England’s perfect 2007 season.

So Manning may not have been the most dominant quarterback, but he did break the Giants’ Super Bowl drought that had lasted over 15 years. However, this year again, Eli Manning has been left out and won’t receive the same first-ballot honor as his brother, Peyton Manning, who made it into the HOF on his first try.

To be fair, Peyton Manning has just one Super Bowl MVP on his resume. However, he boasts a long list of other achievements, such as 14 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro selections, and two Super Bowl championships, among countless records. That stage is set for players of that caliber to stand among the all-time best in the league.

Still, players around the league feel this whole Hall of Fame process sometimes turns into more of a PR stunt. Former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley pointed out how he hates the “fake exclusivity” narrative that the process tries to create.

His take highlights the drama, but it doesn’t change the reality for Manning. That said, this snub feels just like last year, though its repercussions are probably going to haunt Manning’s induction chances. In the coming years, some of the biggest names in NFL history will be up against him.

What does the future hold for Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame induction?

Looking forward, Eli Manning will probably get another chance in the 2027 induction class. But a big roadblock awaits him: Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. The 18-year veteran becomes eligible soon, and his case could crowd the quarterback queue. Earlier generations of quarterbacks like Drew Brees have already entered Canton, tightening the standards even further.

Considering Big Ben has three Super Bowl appearances, winning two, he brings serious credentials. If he doesn’t make it next year based on his non-All-Pro resume, he’ll be set up to face Tom Brady in the 2028 class. The logjam at quarterback grows thicker by the year.

Manning may have won the big games against Brady, but beating him in the Hall of Fame induction would perhaps be nearly impossible. Voters love the all-time greats with endless stats and rings, and Brady’s shadow looms large. Despite the recent Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft snubs, it is hard to see voters deciding against the veteran Patriots quarterback.

Manning may not be able to predict his own Hall of Fame fate, but he is betting strongly on the Seahawks taking home the Lombardi this season. Will the former Giants quarterback’s prediction count, or will it face a similar fate as his Hall of Fame snub?