Giants Legend Eli Manning Makes Career Announcement on Monday

Essentials Inside The Story Eli Manning launches new entertainment project rooted in football culture

Giants legend debuts a new project on YouTube

Manning’s post-NFL media run keeps expanding beyond the field

Eli Manning’s second act in media just took an unexpected turn toward Hollywood. For 16 seasons, Eli Manning broke down game film to dissect defenses. Now, he’s turning that same critical eye to Hollywood’s version of football, and his verdict is in. The New York Giants legend is stepping into the entertainment space with a project that blends football knowledge with popular sports movies.

“We come to this place for magic.” The NFL legend said in the video. “We come to my YouTube channel to laugh, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when we get a notification on our phone. And we realize that I’ve posted a new video…the sound of my voice in your AirPods. Somehow, sports movies feel better in a place like this…this is Eli at the Movies.”

Manning opened with a monologue that spoofed classic movie theater introductions. His words underline the purpose of the series. The former Giants quarterback is not creating films but reacting to them, using his experience to explain what feels real and what does not. The show is meant to entertain fans while offering insight drawn from his years studying football film.

Manning explains that the series is meant to be enjoyed anywhere, whether on a phone or a laptop, and is designed to make sports movies feel more fun and relatable. He adds that the mix of humor and familiar sports heroes is what brings Eli At The Movies together.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants-Eli Manning Retirement press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports, 24.01.2020 12:10:53, 13949947, NPStrans, New York Giants, NFL, TopPic, Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Eli Manning PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDaniellexParhizkaranx 13949947

Eli Manning is no stranger to the media world. Since retiring from the NFL, the former Giants quarterback has built a strong second act in sports media. He co-hosts ESPN’s popular Manningcast alongside Peyton. The alternate Monday Night Football broadcast has become must-watch television.

He has also starred in Eli’s Places on ESPN+. The series sees Manning explore the stories and culture of college football beyond the field. Together, these projects make one thing clear: life after football has not slowed Eli Manning down.

With Eli At The Movies, Manning continues to stay close to the game in a new way. The series blends football insight with entertainment, giving fans a fresh perspective from a quarterback who spent years breaking down plays and preparing at the highest level.

Eli Manning promotes his “Eli At The Movies” project on his Instagram

Eli Manning isn’t just watching sports movies; he’s breaking them down like he once broke defenses. As a Super Bowl champion, his experience in the biggest games gives every joke, observation, and critique in Eli At The Movies real weight and perspective.

In addition to the YouTube announcement, Manning confirmed on his Instagram Story that Eli At The Movies will start on Tuesday, January 27.

“Eli At The MOVIES premieres today on my YouTube channel,” he wrote in the IG story caption.

Imago Eli Manning

Beyond the stats, Manning’s leadership, consistency, and calm under pressure defined his career.

Manning’s legacy with the New York Giants is remarkable. Over 16 NFL seasons, he led the team to two Super Bowl victories, both against the New England Patriots. His first title came in Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants defeated an undefeated Patriots squad 17-14, widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

Four years later, he helped New York win Super Bowl XLVI, 21-17, again over New England. Manning earned Super Bowl MVP honors in both games and never missed a start due to injury.

Eli At The Movies shows another side of Eli Manning. Beyond football, he shares his thoughts, reactions, and humor, turning iconic sports movie moments into entertaining lessons, connecting fans to the game in a whole new way.