Giants Legend Eli Manning Makes Decision on NFL Return at 45

The NFL has been in need of some Manning play ever since Eli Manning retired. The former New York Giants QB1 called it quits after an illustrious 16-season career in the league. Recently, Mr. Two has added his two cents on the idea of him ever suiting up again for the Giants.

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“Guys, I’m not coming back to play! Stop asking,” Manning responded to a tweet which reminisced the veteran quarterback’s stunning 87-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. “All these Giants signings have been great and all, but there’s still one final piece missing…”

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While the tweet highlighted Manning’s elite passing ability, it’s clear that the account was speculating Odell Beckham Jr.’s potential return to the Giants. The rumor mill has been rife about this development, as he remains an electric playmaker at the age of 34. The Giants have been signing a lot of impressive players, but still seem to be hesitant when it comes to the WR. But Eli Manning took this as an opportunity to add a humorous take. But fans would never be opposed to seeing their icon returning in team colors.

Eli Manning is the reason the Giants were able to lay claim to two Super Bowls. 16 seasons, four Pro-Bowl nods, two Super Bowl MVP honors, and so much more defined the tenure of one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. The Giants had moved on from him in 2019 with Daniel Jones, and have now placed their hopes on Year 2 QB Jaxson Dart. Manning also has a great relationship with the Giants’ current QB1.

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However, Manning has long retired. He hung up his cleats in 2020, and the No. 10 is officially retired by the Giants. But today, with Aaron Rodgers still going strong at 42, Manning coming back at 45 isn’t an unbelievable thought. And, the Giants haven’t seen much postseason success as of late. Maybe the franchise’s all-time passing leader could bring some spark in a game or two and let the young’uns carry that zeal ahead.

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Sure, a lot of things have changed since then. Most importantly, Manning will not have Odell Beckham Jr. to make the kind of plays that were seen in the clip – that 87-yard touchdown will be an iconic one in the WR’s career. There is also a new head coach in New York, John Harbaugh, who specializes in developing the best signal-callers. But Manning fans will say never is never.

If Tom Brady could come back for one more season after deciding to retire, the former Giants star can, too. Brady was 45 when he played his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is yet another argument for age not being the final barrier when it comes to our legends. But for now, Eli Manning is taking it easy in his life away from the hubbub of it all, and a career that continues to inspire the young stars taking his legacy forward.