Giants Legend Eli Manning Publicly Acknowledges Jaxson Dart as Brian Daboll Hides QB Plans

Jaxson Dart is becoming the most talked-about player in the New York Giants locker room with his performance. For two straight preseason games, he is literally lighting up for the Giants. Dart has completed 26 of 35 passes for 291 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, while maintaining zero interceptions. With these numbers, he has asserted his dominance and signaled that he will be here for quite some time. The coolest part? He is not acting arrogant or nervous. Instead, he seems calm and collected and has gained the team’s trust. This was witnessed when Eli Manning, the Giants’ legendary QB, publicly acknowledged him.

Eli Manning recently celebrated Jaxson Dart’s entry into the NFL on his official Instagram account, writing, “From Oxford to NYC. Welcoming @JaxsonDart to the @NFL with @Breitling.” Dart, who played college football for the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) located in Oxford, led his team to a Peach Bowl victory against Penn State in 2023. Manning also welcomed Dart to the Breitling camp, highlighting Dart’s association with the luxury Swiss brand that partners with NFL stars to create exclusive NFL-themed luxury watches through a new multi-year collaboration featuring all 32 NFL teams.

Dart played 38 games at Ole Miss, leading them to consecutive 10-win seasons. With this, he finished as the tournament’s all-time top in passing yards. During the 2024 season, Dart threw for 143 yards in a 26-14 win in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. This resulted in his career’s 10,213 yards, breaking Manning’s previous record of 10,119 yards. Despite surpassing the Giants’ legend, he regards him highly. “Eli is an incredible player,” the rookie praised the 44-year-old. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, and it would be a privilege to have a career like that,” he added.

And now, Dart gets the opportunity to work with Manning via the Breitling camp. The legend has already collaborated with the brand last year. Sharing some pictures from the Breitling event last year on his IG account, Manning wrote, “Spent a great evening with @breitling_usa launching their all-new collection of NFL Team Edition Chronomats.” Now, in the recent picture shared by the former Giants QB, who is also an Ole Miss alumnus, fans could see him and Dart sitting on a couch, flashing their new wrist-watches and posing in front of the camera.

But it’s not only the camp. For the season, too, Manning perfectly welcomed Dart as the Giants’ future with a piece of advice. Dart “should see how Russell Wilson prepares and how he handles every day. It is the best way to grow,” he said. And it seems, the young QB is taking every advice close to his heart. That’s because he once praised Wilson’s command and discipline. Perhaps that’s why he is making his place quickly among his teammates.

“Dart has the swag you want to see in a QB that gives confidence to the whole offense,” wide receiver Zach Pascal praised Dart this August. “When you see him make a throw or get excited and make a run, he has that energy and excitement that trickles throughout the whole offense to make us believe in him,” he added. So, it’s clear, if Russell Wilson fails to deliver for the Giants as the starter QB, they might have something brewing for Dart.

Brian Daboll’s silence strategy for QB amid Jaxson Dart’s growth

The Giants are set to roll with Russell Wilson against Washington. Brian Daboll has already dismissed all controversy regarding the QB1 for the team. But you’ve got to wonder, where Daboll could find a way to sneak Jaxson Dart if Russell fails to put those numbers running on the scoreboard? “I think every situation every year is different,” Daboll said. This hints that the Giants’ HC has some plans for the QB equation apart from Wilson. On the other hand, Wilson stands in the Top 5 (560 times) at the podium when it comes to being sacked, which concerns the Giants’ camp. He was the highest-sacked QB in 2022 with 55 times in the season. So, there might be some uncertainty.

Hence, Daboll is keeping his quarterback plans close to the vest. When asked about splitting reps in practice, he brushed it off, saying the real answers will come on Sunday. Normally, Daboll has a system. The No. 2 quarterback runs the scout team while the No. 3 barely sees the field in practice. But with a rookie like Dart developing and Winston needing to stay ready in case Russell Wilson goes down, Daboll hinted he’s willing to adjust. He explained that backups will get plenty of scout-team work during the week. And then the staff will decide how to split things up in practice.

NFL rules complicate it further. Only two quarterbacks can be active on game day, with the third waiting in the wings as an emergency option if both starters go down. It’s a delicate balance, and Daboll knows every rep counts.