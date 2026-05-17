Giants Legend Turned Managing Director at $300B Investment Firm Admits Corporate World Beats NFL Life

Essentials Inside The Story Unlike many retired NFL stars who enter broadcasting, the Giants legend chose an unconventional route

To aid the transition, the legend pusued an MBA after retiring from the NFL

The former NFL player was drafted 74th overall in 2005 out of Notre Dame

After hanging up his cleats in February 2016, New York Giants legend Justin Tuck made an unconventional leap into the corporate world, trading touchdowns for boardrooms. Now, as the managing director at Goldman Sachs, a powerhouse with a market cap of about $300 billion, he’s found a new kind of fulfillment. Tuck reflects on his journey and asserts that the life he leads now far surpasses even the heights of his NFL career.

“[What’s a better gig? Playing in the NFL or Goldman Sachs?] Goldman Sachs. I gotta give anybody, and nobody can get me back,” said Tuck in an interview with Street journalist Adam Glyn.

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Goldman Sachs stands as one of the leading global financial institutions, providing a wide range of financial services, including investment banking, securities trading, asset management, and private wealth management for corporations, governments, and high-net-worth individuals. As per Tuck’s LinkedIn, he serves as a Managing Director within the Private Wealth Management division.

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The former NFL star joined the firm in June 2018 and is seemingly quite content with his life while working for the investment firm. Now, Tuck’s move is not a path that many retired NFL stars opt for. As such, instead of a corporate life, they enter the sports broadcasting world. Take Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, for example, who now works as a lead color commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

But for someone like Tuck, willing to walk an unconventional path post-football career, the Giants legend has some advice to share.

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“I would say, follow your passion. If you love what you’re doing, you’re never working. I know that’s cliché, but I’ve had great fortunes and blessings with what I do. So while it’s still complex and hard and good and bad days, it’s what I like to do. That’s something I encourage all these players, whenever you think about transitioning, don’t follow the trends of what everybody else did,” Tuck added.

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Justin Tuck always had a passion for working on Wall Street, where top financial institutions like Goldman Sachs are based. To follow his dream, the former Giants defensive end continued his education following NFL retirement. In May 2016, Tuck enrolled himself in The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Management.

The institution is one of the leading business schools in the country. And two years later, Tuck joined Goldman Sachs as a vice president. However, Tuck isn’t the only former NFL star who opted to enter the corporate world after retirement.

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For instance, take former New York Jets and New Orleans Saints quarterback Richard Todd for an example. Following a 10-year NFL career, Todd spent 22 years working as a broker and institutional sales specialist at Bear Stearns, an investment bank. However, following a fire sale in 2008, JPMorgan Chase acquired Bear Stearns for a fraction of its former value. Upon joining, Todd became the Managing Director of Fixed Income Sales at JPMorgan Securities.

“I went to Alabama and majored in P.E. I always wanted to coach. And then when I got out of football, I just wanted to get a job away from it,” said Todd in 2019. “I had a little money and looked at the stock market and stuff that I was kind of interested in, and it kind of went from there.”

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Like Todd, Tuck also sparked interest in the world of finance. And now, as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, he finds his life better than during his NFL career.

A look into Justin Tuck’s NFL career, playing for the Giants and the Raiders

The New York Giants selected Justin Tuck as the 74th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Representing Notre Dame in his collegiate career, Tuck held the single-season sack record with 13.5 sacks. So, the Giants were seemingly excited to rope in the defensive end. Tuck spent nearly a decade in New York, anchoring one of the most feared defensive lines in NFL history.

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Under his leadership, the Giants won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XLII and XLVI) by defeating the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. During his nine-season tenure with the Giants, the defensive end also became a two time pro bowler (2008 and 2010).

In 2014, Tuck signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, now known as the Las Vegas Raiders. As a veteran leader, he mentored young defensive stars like Khalil Mack.

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“Tuck has that experience and brings some of that wisdom to the group, so I think that’s very important,” said Raiders’ then HC Jack Del Rio. “A guy that’s been there at the highest level understands what it takes. So a guy like that, that’s buying into your message and doing the things that need to be done and helping others, that’s a positive factor for you.”

After two years with the Raiders, Justin Tuck announced his retirement from the NFL in 2016. Over his career, he played in 147 games and recorded 353 solo tackles and 66.5 sacks. Shortly after his retirement, the New York Giants honored him by inducting him into their Ring of Honor in 2016, solidifying his legacy with the franchise.