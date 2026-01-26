Strahan Family in Mourning as Michael Strahan’s Cancer-Free Daughter Grieves Close Friend’s Loss After Cancer Battle

The disease that once tried to claim the life of Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, has brought a wave of sadness into her life again. The cancer survivor paid homage to her close friend, who recently drew their last breath after a long battle with the same disease. By sharing her mother’s post, Isabella took a moment to cherish their “exceptional” bond.

On Sunday, Isabella shared a sweet tribute to her late friend, Seana Isaac, who died of cancer on 25 January 2025. She shared two posts on her Instagram story to celebrate her life and legacy. One of the carousel posts she shared originally came from Seana’s mother, Shasha Isaac. It featured a childhood picture of her daughter and an emotional message announcing her passing.

“🩷12/5/2000-1/25/2026 Our beautiful girl ran into the arms of Jesus this morning🩷🙏,” Shasha wrote on IG.

Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, also commented under the post and wrote, “rest in peace Seana🩷🩷 sending my love.”

The post also featured a letter Seana wrote before her death. In it, she expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by her side over the past two and a half years. Moreover, she expressed disbelief at how far she had come while acknowledging how carrying her “cross” taught her many things, including the power of love and faith.

“Yes, I am suffering, but I am uniting that suffering with God,” a part of the note reads. “We can all unite our sufferings with the Lord. I can say I’ve lived a full life here on earth, but this life is temporary. Our life is about eternity. John 3:16 ‘…whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.’ That is the legacy I want to leave behind. Love, Seana.”

Meanwhile, Isabella’s second post was Seana’s throwback to February 2025. The first snap of the carousel showed the duo standing side by side, arms around each other. In the caption, Seana described meeting Isabella as an “instant wave of happiness.” She also expressed gratitude for being part of Isabella’s documentary, using the platform to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Isabella closed her tribute with a simple yet powerful message.

“My biggest inspiration in every lifetime,” she wrote. “She truly was exceptional.”

This heartfelt gesture by Michael Strahan’s daughter comes after her own battle with the disease two years ago.

Michael Strahan’s daughter’s journey with cancer

In October 2023, Isabella found she was suffering from Medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer that forms in the cerebellum. It’s the part of the brain that manages balance and coordination. Consequently, she started undergoing medical treatment at the age of twenty. After months of mental and physical struggle, the doctors declared her cancer-free in July 2024.

She took to her YouTube channel to reflect on her journey in a video titled Goodbye Hospital. She revealed that her last scans were clear, and that she had undergone multiple brain surgeries along with four rounds of chemotherapy to fight the tumor. The following month, she returned to the University of Southern California.

It marked an important step toward resuming her normal life, but that wasn’t all. She made it her mission to raise awareness of the disease and highlight similar stories on a bigger platform. In collaboration with the ABC Network, she shared her full story in a 2025 documentary called Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight to Beat Cancer.

In the documentary, doctors revealed that Michael Strahan’s daughter suffered risks of seizures, stroke, and even death early on, while Isabella busted the common myth that finishing treatment doesn’t always prevent cancer from returning. Today, the story of the former New York Giants DE’s daughter stands as a powerful reminder not to give up and to be there for people in need.