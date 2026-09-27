Tom Brady, Isabella Strahan & More React as Michael Strahan Sends 2-Word Message on ‘Parents Weekend’

It has been a little over two years since Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, was declared cancer-free. Isabella was forced to put her freshman year on pause after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in October 2023.

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However, she has since made a full recovery and returned to the University of Southern California (USC) campus in August 2024. And as Parents Weekend arrived at USC, the NFL legend could not help but share a short, powerful message celebrating the special visit.

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“Parents weekend with @isabellastrahan ❤️❤️ Fight On✌🏽,” wrote Michael Strahan on his Instagram post.

In the picture, Michael posted a sun-kissed selfie alongside Isabella. The Hall of Famer smiled for the camera in a white hat, while Isabella flashed a peace gesture with her fingers. His caption, “Fight On,” served as a direct nod to USC’s iconic rally cry.

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The heartwarming update quickly drew a wave of love in the comments from fans and high-profile figures alike. One of the celebrity friends was an NFL legend and Strahan’s long-time friend, Tom Brady, who dropped a simple but affectionate response in the comments section: “❤️❤️❤️”

Isabella herself also responded to her father’s post, replying with a peace emoji. The emoji mirrored her father’s “Fight On” sign-off, which is traditionally accompanied by the peace-sign symbol associated with the USC Trojans. It showed the bond between the two amid Isabella’s college journey.

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Isabella is one of Strahan’s twin daughters from the marriage to Jean Muggli, who has become more visible on social media in recent years, whether through modeling ventures or now her collegiate life at the University of Southern California.

Her college journey is particularly meaningful for the family after she publicly shared her battle with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, in 2024.

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“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” Michael Strahan said in an interview in 2024 with his fellow co-anchor, Robin Roberts. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

The former New York Giants star also celebrated his daughter’s acceptance to USC. He has always posted milestones, including her comeback, birthdays, graduations, and now her campus visits, to encourage his daughter. He always emphasized how much his children mean to him and has always prioritized his family.

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Fans also expressed their own well-wishes, while many praised the father-daughter bond and Strahan’s pride.

“So gorgeous and a real Bad—!! Look so happy and healthy!! So happy to see you enjoying life as you should be. Stay well and all the best to you!!” wrote one fan.

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“Isabella and her dad!! You both look awesome!” wrote another fan with a smiling emoji and a heart.

The moment highlighted the ongoing support from fans and friends as Isabella continues her collegiate journey.