Gisele Bündchen Cuts Ties In Drastic Step as Tom Brady Has Relationship Trouble

“You’ve got to put the oxygen mask on you first,” Gisele Bündchen said in a talk with the People. Sure, there might be a family to take care of, children, partners, and parents, but how are you going to do that without putting yourself first? Gisele thinks that it’s not a bad thing to be selfish. She thinks that there is nothing more important than putting yourself first. “No one is going to do it for you. The only person that’s going to make those choices is you,” she said. For Gisele, one of those choices she made for herself is not to follow anyone.

22.9 million followers. 0 following. A heavy imbalance, but a strong statement. Gisele Bündchen’s Instagram page is more like a digital gallery than a social hub. Like Travis Kelce’s WAG, Taylor Swift, and Tom Brady’s ex-wife, doesn’t follow anyone on her Instagram either. While Taylor doesn’t want the whole “day looking at comments,” Gisele prioritizes her privacy. She believes that the digital space is for her content and nothing more.

In a world where being glued to screens is the norm, and everybody knows everything about everybody. Gisele is one person who refuses to follow the herd. If it were her choice, she would prefer her page to be entirely composed of sunsets. However, her younger sister, Rafaela Bündchen, who was the one who convinced her to make an Instagram account, is the one holding the reins. “It’s not my generation—I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it,” she said in a conversation with Vogue.

However, she couldn’t resist one post. A picture of her 5-month-old baby in a t-shirt that reads “I ♥ Mom.” Gisele has two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady. But she also has a child with Joaquim Valente. The two started dating in June 2023, after her divorce from Tom Brady. With the divorce, she was struggling mentally and had to visit a spiritual healer in Miami. Although she finally found peace and later found Valente, her divorcee is not having the same luck.

Tom Brady refusing one of the Kardashian sisters?

Ever since Tom Brady attended the extravagant wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, he has not left the spotlight. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is in search of another ring, or fling. Sources already tell us that he had a late-night conversation with Sydney Sweeney and shared some moves with Brooks Nader. Let’s not forget that he connected with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, on top of that. But all these connections and rumors upset a certain high-profile celebrity. Kim Kardashian.

According to sources, the Kardashian sister was hoping to reconnect on a rumor that sparked in 2023. During Tom Brady’s Roast, Kim made her comedic debut and said, “I‘m here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.” And she just kept going on. Flirtily. “I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” and then “Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes.” Although they are clear jabs poked at Brady, you can’t help but think that there is some chemistry between the two.

The Source pointed out that the former Patriots star, Tom Brady, checked all of Kim Kardashian’s Boxes. The source claimed that Kardashian was “definitely stung” by seeing the former NFL player connecting with Sofia, who happens to be “someone in their shared circle.” The two have met briefly on red carpets, and Sofia has even come out and said Kim ” is just the most beautiful woman anywhere.” Tom doesn’t think so, choosing to converse with Sofia instead of Kim. Whatever sign Kim threw at Tom during the wedding, unfortunately, ended as a fumble.