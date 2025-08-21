Gisele Bündchen Ends Another Chapter as Tom Brady’s Son Makes New Connection With Baby Daddy

Life is often measured in years, but it could also be measured in seasons. While some close their chapters with the flourish of celebration, others do it with a quiet sigh of acceptance. For Gisele Bündchen, each chapter she has lived since parting ways with Tom Brady in 2022 has been defined by reinvention: new beginnings that look less like runway spotlights and more like moments rooted in family and simplicity.

Her latest Instagram carousel felt like another milestone in this journey. Across twenty slides, she layered several pictures of her travel, family, reflection, and renewal. Yet, it was the eighteenth slide that spoke loudest without saying much at all. Since her divorce, Gisele has embraced her role as the mother of three, including a newborn with her partner Joaquim Valente, all while carefully balancing professional commitments and personal healing.

The picture we are talking about revealed a different kind of connection: Joaquim Valente sharing a basketball session with Benjamin (Gisele’s son with Brady). No reporters, no podiums, no fields. Just a court, a ball, and the building of trust between a stepfather and stepson. Alongside the pictures from the Brazilian supermodel’s visit to France, she wrote, “Obrigada, verão, você foi tão bom conosco,” Portuguese for “Thank you, summer, you’ve been so good to us!”

Back in March, a source close to the supermodel gave a glimpse into how Gisele truly feels about this stage of her life with Joaquim Valente. After more than a decade in a marriage that often placed her in the orbit of the NFL star’s spotlight, she now describes herself as feeling “freer” with the jiu-jitsu instructor, according to Page Six. That sense of freedom has been less about distancing from her past and more about finally moving in her rhythm, untethered from the constant glare of NFL headlines.

Benjamin, long described by his parents as thoughtful and artistic, isn’t often seen in pictures. Yet here, in the quiet exchange of passes and laughter, was proof that family doesn’t have to follow traditional scripts. For Gisele, the photo spoke of trust. For Valente, it marked his place in Benjamin’s growing world. This small moment carried the weight of transition, blending the past Gisele once shared with Brady and the present she is now building anew.

Gisele and Brady were married for thirteen years, raising two children together, Benjamin, now fifteen, and Vivian, twelve. Their divorce in 2022 marked the end of an era, yet not the end of family ties. While insiders say Gisele is “absolutely loving this new chapter,” they also note that she remains “grateful for what she had” with Brady, because those years gave her the greatest gift of all: her children. It’s a balance of gratitude and growth: cherishing the past while steadily shaping the future with Valente.

And while that quiet family moment highlighted the value of time and connection, another part of Gisele’s story shows she’s thriving in ways far beyond personal chapters.

Gisele Bündchen’s 2025 net worth will surprise you

If the family slides spoke to Gisele’s personal growth, her professional arc tells another equally compelling story. Following her divorce, she didn’t just return to modeling: she came back to dominate. Within months of welcoming her new baby with partner Joaquim Valente, she was tapped for the June/July 2025 cover of Vogue France, reminding the world why she remains an icon. However, the headlines about her net worth reveal the bigger picture.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Gisele’s fortune now stands at $400 million, placing her $100 million ahead of Brady’s $300 million. Her annual earnings hover around $40 million, compared to Brady’s $30 million. To put that into context, she outpaces not just her ex-husband, but even NFL greats like Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, between 2001 and 2017, she reigned as the highest-paid model for 14 straight years. She has logged over 550 ad campaigns, 2,000 magazine covers, and 800 runway shows, amassing more than $500 million in career earnings.

Yet it’s her strategic diversification in investments that cements her as a business force. From her eco-conscious skincare line Sejaa, to her global sandal brand Ipanema, to her bestselling memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele has a portfolio rooted in sustainability and lifestyle. Add in real estate investments worth over $100 million from Miami to Montana, and the numbers tell the story of a woman who has architected her wealth with real intent.

On the other hand, Tom Brady, of course, hasn’t slowed down either. His $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox, ownership stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and Birmingham City, and endorsement ties with Delta Airlines and fitness brand NOBULL keep him firmly in the financial game. Still, the scoreboard tilts in Gisele’s favor. In the end, the story is about Gisele Bündchen’s growth, and along with the emotional part, she nailed the financial one, too.