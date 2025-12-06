brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Gisele Bündchen Joins Tom Brady to Share Emotional Message on Daughter Vivian’s 13th Birthday

ByChetan Phore

Dec 6, 2025 | 2:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Gisele Bündchen Joins Tom Brady to Share Emotional Message on Daughter Vivian’s 13th Birthday

ByChetan Phore

Dec 6, 2025 | 2:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to be the gold standard for co-parenting. Even three years after ending their 13-year marriage, they’ve stayed locked in as a team when it comes to their kids, always putting their family first. Now their daughter, Vivian, is officially a teenager, turning 13, and while Brady shared his own heartfelt message, Gisele delivered a beautiful, love-filled birthday tribute that fans can’t stop talking about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Happy birthday my eternal baby girl! 13 years ago, I became the luckiest mama because you were born,” Gisele posted a story on her official Instagram with a picture of her kissing Vivian joyfully on the forehead.

“Thank you for being the best daughter! The world is a brighter place because you are in it. Keep sharing your light! I love you with all of my heart ❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gisele always keeps her kids at the center of her world, and when their birthdays roll around, she never holds back from expressing just how much they mean to her. Whether it’s Vivian’s past birthdays or this year’s milestone, she has constantly shared heartfelt emotional messages that show just how deep her love runs.

Last year, Gisele posted sunset dunes, a classic mother-daughter back-to-back pose on the beach.

article-image

Imago

“Happy birthday my ray of sunshine! You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for and I’m so blessed to be your mama!” she wrote. Te amo muito!”

ADVERTISEMENT

And it wasn’t just the mom; dad Tom also had a separate but very affectionate 13th birthday tribute to Vivian on reaching this milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tom Brady’s heartfelt message to daughter Vivian after becoming a teenager

While Gisele melts hearts with her sweet mom posts, Tom Brady’s Instagram is pure dad goals. His carousel shows Vivian spiking volleys, cheering at Michigan games, striking Eiffel Tower poses, and adorable baby throwbacks. He calls her his “precious forever girl”, celebrating her school ground, sports hustle, and all the joy she brings with her siblings.

“Happy 13th birthday to my precious forever baby girl,” Brady wrote. “A TEENAGER 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼I love you more than words can describe, and you are such a blessing to me and our family every single day,” Brady wrote in his caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your smile lights up my life, and hearing you laugh is my favorite soundtrack. I’m so proud of you and how hard you work in school and in your sports. You put your heart into everything you do. You’ve always been such a loving sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin, bringing so much joy to everyone in our family,” he continued. “❤️I can’t wait to see you thrive this coming year, growing into the incredible person you’re becoming.”

Top Stories

Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News Before Bengals Game

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Demands Short-Term Contract Away From NFL on Thursday

Donald Trump Takes Unexpected Shot at NFL With Name Change Call During FIFA World Cup Draw

Chiefs Veteran Gives Up on Playoff Hopes With Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Facing the Impossible

Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Been Seeking John Harbaugh’s Firing for Years as Locker Room Secret Leaked

The post racked up over 392k likes with fans buzzing over Vivian’s undeniable Gisele vibes and her teen glow up.

Brady shares Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 15, with Gisele and 18-year-old Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Earlier this month, he also gave fans a peek at his Thanksgiving in Michigan with all three kids. And one standout moment? Brady is hugging Vivian on the University of Michigan field, where he once played college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gisele shares her own heartfelt tribute to the kids, Brady has managed to keep the dad-daughter magic sparking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved