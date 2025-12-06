Gisele Bündchen Joins Tom Brady to Share Emotional Message on Daughter Vivian’s 13th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to be the gold standard for co-parenting. Even three years after ending their 13-year marriage, they’ve stayed locked in as a team when it comes to their kids, always putting their family first. Now their daughter, Vivian, is officially a teenager, turning 13, and while Brady shared his own heartfelt message, Gisele delivered a beautiful, love-filled birthday tribute that fans can’t stop talking about.

“Happy birthday my eternal baby girl! 13 years ago, I became the luckiest mama because you were born,” Gisele posted a story on her official Instagram with a picture of her kissing Vivian joyfully on the forehead.

“Thank you for being the best daughter! The world is a brighter place because you are in it. Keep sharing your light! I love you with all of my heart ❤️”

Gisele always keeps her kids at the center of her world, and when their birthdays roll around, she never holds back from expressing just how much they mean to her. Whether it’s Vivian’s past birthdays or this year’s milestone, she has constantly shared heartfelt emotional messages that show just how deep her love runs.

Last year, Gisele posted sunset dunes, a classic mother-daughter back-to-back pose on the beach.

“Happy birthday my ray of sunshine! You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for and I’m so blessed to be your mama!” she wrote. Te amo muito!”

And it wasn’t just the mom; dad Tom also had a separate but very affectionate 13th birthday tribute to Vivian on reaching this milestone.

Tom Brady’s heartfelt message to daughter Vivian after becoming a teenager

While Gisele melts hearts with her sweet mom posts, Tom Brady’s Instagram is pure dad goals. His carousel shows Vivian spiking volleys, cheering at Michigan games, striking Eiffel Tower poses, and adorable baby throwbacks. He calls her his “precious forever girl”, celebrating her school ground, sports hustle, and all the joy she brings with her siblings.

“Happy 13th birthday to my precious forever baby girl,” Brady wrote. “A TEENAGER 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼I love you more than words can describe, and you are such a blessing to me and our family every single day,” Brady wrote in his caption.

“Your smile lights up my life, and hearing you laugh is my favorite soundtrack. I’m so proud of you and how hard you work in school and in your sports. You put your heart into everything you do. You’ve always been such a loving sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin, bringing so much joy to everyone in our family,” he continued. “❤️I can’t wait to see you thrive this coming year, growing into the incredible person you’re becoming.”

The post racked up over 392k likes with fans buzzing over Vivian’s undeniable Gisele vibes and her teen glow up.

Brady shares Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 15, with Gisele and 18-year-old Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Earlier this month, he also gave fans a peek at his Thanksgiving in Michigan with all three kids. And one standout moment? Brady is hugging Vivian on the University of Michigan field, where he once played college football.

While Gisele shares her own heartfelt tribute to the kids, Brady has managed to keep the dad-daughter magic sparking.