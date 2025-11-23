Gisele Bündchen Makes Personal Announcement From Saudi Arabia as Ex-Husband Tom Brady & NFL Gear Up for Middle East Gig

Gisele Bündchen walked into the National Museum of Qatar on Friday night, and heads turned. Not because of the Valentino gown or the cameras, although both were there. It was something else. The supermodel radiated a different energy. She wasn’t there for herself; she was there to celebrate something bigger.

“Such a special night in Qatar celebrating FTA,” Bündchen shared on Instagram, complete with a fit check from her night out.

“My dear friend @almayassabnthamad curated an extraordinary event showcasing so many brilliant young creatives from across the region. It was an evening dedicated to innovation and to uplifting emerging fashion designers. The energy in the room was a beautiful reminder of the power of community when it comes together to champion new talent.”

The Fashion Trust Arabia awards, now in its seventh year, brought out Hollywood’s A-list: Lindsay Lohan, Emma Roberts, Adrien Brody, and many more. But Bündchen’s presence hit differently. Here’s a woman who divorced Tom Brady, rebuilt her life, and now supports emerging designers instead of dominating runways.

FTA co-chair, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani’s welcome speech set the tone.

“The MENA region has endured one of its most challenging chapters in decades,” she noted. “Many of our countries, our people, and our creatives have been tested in ways that defy description. And yet, what continually moves me is the strength of our community, the way our designers keep creating, keep telling our stories, and keep reminding the world of who we are.”

The room felt it. Seven designers from across the Middle East took home awards, chosen from 21 finalists by a panel including Christian Louboutin and Giambattista Valli.

The National Museum of Qatar provided the backdrop: soft pink lighting, sweeping architecture, and pure elegance. Gisele Bündchen blended right in, not as the main attraction, but as a voice amplifying others. It’s a pivot from modeling’s spotlight to mentorship. And it tracks with her priorities now: three kids, a relationship, and projects that matter far beyond the flash.

And while Gisele celebrated creativity in Qatar, her ex-husband Tom Brady has been gearing up for his own Middle East moment. But with a different vibe entirely.

Tom Brady’s Middle East football adventure

Tom Brady announced back in September that he’s coming out of retirement, again. This time, it’s for the Fanatics Football Classic, a flag football tournament dropping on March 21, 2026, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No pads, no hits, just the GOAT and a roster of NFL stars joining in for fun and competition.

“It felt like the perfect time for me to hit the fields again and get my competitive juices flowing,” Brady said when he revealed the news.

The tournament features three eight-player teams in a round-robin format. The top two advance to a championship game. The roster? Stacked. Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, and more. Basically, a Pro Bowl lineup with high stakes.

“First of all, going to Saudi Arabia, that’s going to be different,” CeeDee Lamb summed up the excitement. “Just being a part of a great group of men and being around a lot of legends and being in that friendship and camaraderie.”

So, you’ve got Gisele Bündchen in Qatar championing emerging designers while Tom Brady preps to throw touchdowns in Saudi Arabia. Parallel Middle East moments with different missions entirely. One celebrates community and creation. The other chases the competitive fire that once had the NFL on edge. This shows they’ve both moved on, just in wildly different directions