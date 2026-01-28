Gisele Bündchen Mourns Tragic Personal Loss Amid Tom Brady & Alix Earle’s Dating Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Gisele Bündchen marks a difficult date privately.

As the NFL world shifts its focus to the Super Bowl, supermodel and ex-wife of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, shared an emotional tribute to her late mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away in 2024. The heartfelt message comes as media attention swirls around Tom Brady’s rumored romance with social media influencer Alix Earle.

While the headlines focus on Brady’s dating life, Bündchen took some time to reflect on her profound personal loss.

Gisele Bündchen wrote, “2 anos de muita saudade!” which translates to “two years of missing you so much,” as she shared a picture of her late mother in her Instagram story. Vania Nonnenmacher died at the age of 75 at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 28, 2024, after succumbing to a battle against cancer.

Imago Credits: Instagram story by Gisele Bündchen (Instagram / gisele) on January 28, 2026.

Gisele Bündchen’s mother played a crucial role in her life, and her passing two years ago came at a tumultuous time in the supermodel’s life. A year before this tragic incident, Bündchen had relocated to Florida while her 13-year-long marriage with Brady grew distant. Simultaneously, she was taking care of her parents and focusing on helping her two kids, son Ben and daughter Vivian, adjust to their new surroundings.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she said in an interview with People at the time. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can, given what happens in our surroundings.”

Interestingly, January 28, 2026, also marked a celebration in Gisele’s life as she shared rare photos of her son’s first birthday. Despite the sorrow of the anniversary, this joyful milestone offered her a moment of happiness. The celebration of her child’s growth, coupled with her emotional tribute to her late mother, reflects Gisele’s ability to find light amid loss.

After this difficult time, Gisele Bündchen is now with Joaquim Valente, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, whom she married on December 3, 2025, after her divorce from Tom Brady in 2022. While Bündchen navigates through this new chapter of her life, Brady was reportedly in a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk in mid-2023 before being rumored to be with social media influencer Alix Earle.

The couple was first seen together as part of a star-studded group celebrating the New Year in the popular tourist hotspot of St. Barth’s. Since then, Tom Brady and Alix Earle have strengthened their bond, as per recent reports.

Tom Brady and Alix Earle take the next steps in their new rumored relationship

After linking up for the first time in St. Barth’s on New Year’s Eve, Tom Brady and Alix Earle now appear to be taking their new relationship to the next level. According to US Weekly, the couple had “briefly” met at a sporting event on Monday, January 19.

“[Alix] and Tom have still been texting since New Year’s,” said a source, who revealed that the duo met up at the College Football National Championship held in Miami on Monday, January 19. “They knew each other would be at the game, but it wasn’t a planned event together.”

The report further confirmed that Earle genuinely likes Brady; however, their relationship is not serious, as the pair appear to be growing closer. With this development, fans are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next between Tom Brady and Alix Earle.