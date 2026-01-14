Gisele Bündchen Shares Emotional Message on Family Amid Tom Brady & Alix Earle Dating Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Gisele Bündchen welcomed 2026 with family moments and a message centered on gratitude, growth, and a new chapter

Tom Brady found himself back in the spotlight after a New Year's Eve moment with a model

As both step into the new year, the contrast between private peace and public scrutiny couldn't be more striking

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen moved in 2026 with rare family snapshots and heartfelt reflections. While she focuses on celebrating her life and loved ones, her ex-husband, Tom Brady, became the talk of the town, with speculation following a New Year’s Eve encounter that has started intense commentary on his public image. The contrast between these two narratives reveals a lot about different life approaches.

“As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family. May this year bring you love, health, peace, and new adventures,” Gisele wrote in her Instagram caption. “May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply. Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love.”

Bundchen shared a series of personal family photos, giving people a glimpse into her life. The photo series showcased the 45-year-old supermodel swimming with all three of her children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with Tom Brady, plus her 10-month-old son with current husband Joaquim Valente, who is a jiu-jitsu instructor.

The first picture captured Bündchen standing in the ocean with her arms stretched wide open, reflecting the optimism her caption conveyed. Other photos revealed moments between her husband and their baby during yoga sessions, playful interactions at the beach and pool, and cherished family time focusing on her new chapter. The post landed during a week when Brady’s personal life had become tabloid fodder again, but for reasons entirely disconnected from his ex-wife’s world.

Brady and famous internet personality, Alix Earle, were spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts, with videos showing them dancing and talking, while being very close to each other. According to sources, Earle appeared to whisper in Brady’s ear while rubbing his back, generating immediate speculation about their relationship.

This was despite a TMZ report that the interaction never extended beyond casual, alcohol-fueled flirting, with sources confirming the two had never met before that evening, and there was no follow-up after the party ended. This party and Brady’s moment with Earle got lots of traction, including a peculiar title for the former QB.

Tom Brady labeled ‘boring’ amid Alix Earle dating rumors

The scrutiny surrounding Brady’s personal life extended beyond the viral video when comedian Chelsea Handler shared her thoughts about the retired quarterback. Speaking on an episode of Page Six Radio on SiriusXM just two weeks after the St. Barts footage circulated, Handler made her opinions crystal clear.

“I saw that picture. I have no interest in Tom Brady,” Handler said. “I don’t find him dynamic, hot, interesting or fun. I find him so boring.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Dec 14, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251214_rgo_al2_060

She continued and expressed that she viewed Brady as “a total dud,” and talked about her lack of interest in his dating life or the Earle rumors. Meanwhile, Earle was going through her own transition during the same period. The TikToker had publicly ended her relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios in December after more than two years together.

Brady may be the subject of dating rumors and celebrity commentary. Bündchen chose gratitude and family instead. The strong contrast between their life choices is crystal clear as both enter 2026.