Gisele Bündchen Snubs Tom Brady in Father’s Day Post While Sending Heartfelt Message to Husband Joaquim Valente

Father’s Day weekend was a special one for supermodel Gisele Bündchen. She took some time to honor the men in her life and for the role models they were to her and her children. However, she refrained from extending that honor to her ex, Tom Brady.

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“Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente ! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency,” posted Gisele Bündchen on Instagram with a carousel of images. “You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much. And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. ❤️”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Bündchen shared a bunch of photos on her social media. The first image is of her and Valente standing on the beach, with Bündchen carrying their son. Vivian and Benjamin, who she shares with Brady, were also seen in other photos with Valente. Everyone seems to have blended well into this family. However, there was no inkling of Brady anywhere.

In another post from February this year, Bündchen shared a bunch of photos from 2016. The post was meant to show how far the model had come in life, and she had grown along the way, and included pictures of Vivian and Benjamin when they were younger. But Tom Brady found no mention here.

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Us Weekly reported from a source that the two exes “only communicate when it comes to the kids” these days. Post their divorce in 2022, both Brady and Bündchen are now at different stages in their lives. The latter married Valente last year.

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The quarterback, however, made sure to honor Bündchen on the right occasion.

Unlike Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady wished her on Mother’s Day

Last month, Tom Brady took to social media to wish all the important women in his life on Mother’s Day. He mentioned his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, Bündchen, and ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his first child, Jack.

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“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world,” wrote Tom Brady on May 11 via Instagram.

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There was a picture of Jack, who was flanked by Moynahan and Bündchen on his sides. The latter also kissed him on the cheeks. In the next picture, the model was seen on the bed with Jack and Benjamin on either side and Vivian in front of her.

Bündchen shared an extremely warm relationship with Jack when she was married to Brady. She has known him since he was only three months old, and has watched him grow into the young man he is today. She told Vanity Fair in 2023 that she still loves him very much.

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For some, it might seem like the model was a little too harsh not to acknowledge Brady at least on Father’s Day. But now that they have separated, Gisele Bündchen is simply focused on doing right by all her children.