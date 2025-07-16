Gisele Bündchen Was Always a Close Book to Tom Brady’s Patriots as Rob Gronkowski’s GF Confirms Her True Character

Brazil playfully nicknamed Tom Brady “Giselo,” poking fun at how the world often introduced the NFL’s greatest quarterback as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband.” Even football-obsessed Brazil couldn’t ignore how its supermodel daughter outshone America’s golden boy. The nickname stuck, celebrating how Gisele effortlessly stole the spotlight from her legendary husband.

Yet in New England, where Brady was a football god, Gisele Bündchen remained an enigma, rarely seen and never fully known. “Gisele did her own thing,” said Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s partner. “She was married with kids, had a huge career, always traveling. I never knew where she was.” The world’s highest-paid model booked 1,200 magazine covers while running businesses and raising two children during Tom’s football career. During NFL seasons, she often lived separately in Miami or New York, her nonstop schedule taking her from Paris Fashion Week to New York shoots to Boston school runs, leaving people wondering when she slept.

However, what made Gisele special was… Despite her crazy schedule and all the fame in the world, she had this way of making people feel seen. “When we’d cross paths,” Kostek says, “she’d talk to me like we’d known each other forever.” That same warmth extended to her charity work, too. As a UN ambassador, she fought for the environment while supporting causes from children’s health to disaster relief. When COVID hit, she and Tom quietly donated meals for 10 million Americans.

Celebrities attend the Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala. Featuring: Gisele Bundchen Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 20 May 2023

You could always tell Gisele Bündchen played by her own rules. When it came to having her babies, she insisted on home births. And after that fairytale 2017 Super Bowl win? She was the one whispering, “Maybe this is our chance to slow down.” But when Tom couldn’t walk away from the game yet, she didn’t make it a battle – that trademark Gisele grace again, supporting him without silencing herself.

Then came the divorce, and with it that raw Vanity Fair moment where her voice cracked, calling it “the death of my dream.” Anyone who’s had life swerve unexpectedly knows that ache when she paused mid-interview, asking softly for “Can I have a little moment?” But here’s what sticks. Even through that hurt, she wouldn’t let people throw dirt on their story. Not with any lazy rumors about football being the problem.

“That’s just nonsense,” she shut it down firmly. And then, in the next breath? “I’ll always want Tom to be happy. Always.” There’s something quietly extraordinary about that – being big enough to wish joy for someone even as your shared dream dissolves. Not many can love that generously when hearts are breaking. But then, Gisele was never like most people.

Gisele Bündchen’s happy new chapter

After years of dazzling the world on runways and red carpets, Gisele Bündchen has found joy in life’s quietest moments. Since welcoming her baby boy with Joaquim Valente in February 2025, she’s enjoying Miami’s vibes. Sunrise yoga, school drop-offs, and long stroller walks with her children now fill her days. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been,” close friends reveal. The supermodel who once commanded fashion weeks now cherishes afternoons in the garden or cooking plant-based meals for her family.

Her world revolves around simple pleasures. She skips events like the Met Gala to escape to her $20 million Costa Rican sanctuary. There, she’s happiest barefoot on the beach, chasing her kids through the waves. On a rare Mother’s Day post, she cradled her son (whose middle name is River) in a family hug, captioning: “Sometimes the most beautiful moments aren’t shared – they’re simply lived.” It’s a philosophy that defines this chapter: mornings spent in meditation, afternoons watching her children – Benjamin, Vivian, and their new baby brother – bond with Joaquim, and evenings appreciating how her blended family has found harmony.

Though she occasionally shares reflections on gratitude, Gisele has intentionally stepped back from the spotlight. Her social media, once filled with her campaigns, now offers glimpses into a life rich with ordinary magic. She bakes with her kids, harvests vegetables from their organic garden, or simply stays present. “Being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless,” she’s said. In these unscripted, unfiltered moments, far from the flashing cameras, the woman who redefined supermodel perfection has discovered her most radiant self yet. Just Gisele, the mom.