Patricia Southall recalled a familiar scene from her marriage to Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith. It was around six o’clock in the evening, and the couple was still at the office, sitting at a conference table and finishing a long day of meetings. As they prepared to leave, Emmitt turned to her with a question: What was for dinner?

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For Pat, the moment reflected a larger responsibility she had taken on during their marriage. While Emmitt was working hard as one of the NFL’s biggest stars, she often found herself balancing her own professional ambitions with the expectations of raising their family and taking care of the household.

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In a conversation on her Pursue YOU podcast, Pat opened up about the sacrifices she made during her marriage to the Cowboys legend. She described how the practical realities of their family life often made pursuing her own career difficult. She explained how her being an ambitious woman and not being able to cook for her husband baffled many.

“If my husband was Emmitt Smith and he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys, and all he wanted was some food when he got home, like, what’s wrong with you? You know what I mean?” Pat said on Wednesday.

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Pat explained that she spent several years taking on a nurturing role because she understood how hard her husband was working. She also described how she approached her responsibilities as a mother and wife, making sure her family was taken care of.

“And I tell people, at least for me as a mother and a wife put in that position, I’m going to make sure my family’s good.”

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However, those responsibilities also meant that her own professional ambitions often took a back seat. Pat explained that Emmitt never explicitly stopped her from pursuing opportunities, but having the freedom to do something did not necessarily mean having the practical support to make it happen.

“Emmitt never said, ‘Oh, you can’t work.’ But it’s almost like, ‘Go fly to Houston,’ but they don’t give you a plane.”

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She continued by explaining the dilemma through the same humorous analogy, with laughter following the remark.

“You know what I mean? It’s like, okay, I got the freedom to go, but I ain’t got no plane. So I used to feel like, of course, if your kids are sick, who going to stay home with the kids?”

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Pat also acknowledged how hard Emmitt worked and recognized his ability to provide for the family. She described providing as one of his strengths, while explaining that the responsibilities of maintaining the household and caring for their children influenced the professional choices she made.

Before moving to Dallas, Pat had pursued acting and television opportunities in Los Angeles. She had taken acting classes and was working towards building a career in entertainment, but her professional ambitions gradually took a back seat as she focused on her family.

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In a 2016 interview with Essence, Pat reflected on how the transition affected her sense of identity. After several years of focusing on her family, she began questioning what had happened to the ambitions she had held before marriage.

“I was always that little girl who had my own dreams and things that I wanted to accomplish,” she said.

Pat also made an important distinction when discussing Emmitt’s role in those decisions. She recalled that he would tell her, “Babe, I’ve never stopped you.” She agreed with him but explained that she had felt responsible for holding the family together and had not always asked for the help she needed.

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“I felt the responsibility to hold down my husband, to hold down my kids as the wife and as a mother. Those responsibilities fell in my lap, and I took them seriously,” she explained.

Emmitt and Pat Smith announced their separation in August 2020, just months after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. In a joint statement, the couple said they would continue to move forward with love and compassion as co-parents and friends. The announcement came after two decades of marriage and provides further context to Pat’s reflections on the responsibilities she had taken on during that period.

Emmitt remains one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history. A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, he retired with 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns, both of which were NFL records when he retired. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

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For Pat, however, the story of their marriage also involved the ambitions she had set aside while managing the responsibilities of family life. Her latest reflections offer a personal perspective on the compromises that can emerge when one partner’s demanding career shapes the routine of an entire household.