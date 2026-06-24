“Gold Jacket Guy”: Maxx Crosby Drops Bold Hall of Fame Verdict on Russell Wilson While Defending NFL Legend

A traditional prototypical quarterback’s height is 6 feet 4 inches. Russell Wilson came into the league at 5 feet 11, and ensured that height was never a topic of conversation. His 14-year career saw him achieve the top honors in the NFL, and after his last season with the New York Giants, Wilson decided to retire.

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Although his final few years in the league saw him fall out of his best, the QB is still walking away with a stacked resume worthy of a Hall of Fame recognition. There have been many who have not backed his Hall of Fame case due to the dip in form in recent years. Recently, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Maxx Crosby weighed in on the matter, giving his verdict on the HOF status for Wilson.

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“Yeah, I mean it’s hard, you know what I mean? It’s hard to say,” said Maxx Crosby on The Rush Pod, via Instagram. “I think when you are talking about pure resume, it’s hard to say no. I know the last couple of years didn’t go exactly how he had planned. You know, there’s probably some guys in there, if you look in the Hall of Fame, and if you look at all the quarterbacks and then stack Russell Wilson’s numbers and accolades and everything against them, Russell probably beat out at least, you know, half the guys if we’re being real. So, I think, he’s going to be a gold jacket guy one day.”

Coming into the league as a third-round pick, it is common for a rookie to play second or maybe even third fiddle to a starting QB. The Seahawks had signed Matt Flynn in March 2012 to be the starter, but during training camp, Wilson won over the coaching staff and was named the starter. He had a solid rookie season, throwing for 3,118 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and a passer rating of 100. Those performances helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

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He took things up a notch in his second season, as he helped the Seahawks win their first-ever Super Bowl by defeating NFL legend Peyton Manning‘s Denver Broncos by 43-8. The 35-point difference remains the third-largest blowout in Super Bowl history. Wilson completed 18-of-25 passes, recording 206 yards and 2 touchdowns. The following year, they reached the Super Bowl again. But lost to the New England Patriots.

He spent a decade with the Seahawks, reaching the playoffs eight times. At his peak, he threw over 4,200+ passing yards. Wilson also had the dual-threat that some of the top QBs in the league showcased. In the 2015 season, he threw for 4,024 passing yards and rushed for 553 yards. That year, he topped the NFL’s passer rating board.

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He left Seattle as a legend, becoming the best quarterback in the franchise’s history, with 37,059 passing yards and 292 touchdown passes. Unfortunately, his career since then was never the same.

Wilson was first traded to the Broncos, but he lasted only two seasons there before moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Under head coach Mike Tomlin, he showed signs of his former self. He played 11 games with a record of 6-5, helping the Steelers qualify for the postseason.

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After a one-year stint in Pittsburgh, he joined the New York Giants as their third-string quarterback. Although he was a backup, when the opportunity came, he did not disappoint. In Week 2, the Giants faced the Dallas Cowboys. The 36-year-old totaled 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He completed almost 73% of his passes and boasted a passer rating of 123. However, his final four years were nothing like his time in Seattle.

“Wilson is one of 14 quarterbacks since 2000 with at least 100 starts in his first 10 seasons and at least 30 starts over seasons 11-14, per TruMedia,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “Of the 14, Wilson suffered by far the largest statistical decline from seasons 1-10 to seasons 11-14 as measured by EPA per pass play.”

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While his final four years may affect his Hall of Fame case, as even Crosby pointed out, in his career that spanned for 14 years, there were a lot of highs that will come into play. He left football as a ten-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, winner of the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, a Super Bowl, and many other accolades. With 46,966 passing and 5,568 rushing yards, he was not only accurate but also the modern generation’s greatest dual-threat quarterback. His fourth-place ranking among quarterbacks in rushing yards proves that.

On June 3, 2026, he announced his retirement from the NFL. It was then that his five-year waiting period started. Now, there is no doubt there will be a lot of question marks about his eligibility to enter the prestigious list, but based on his accolades alone, Wilson has proven that he is worthy to wear the Golden Jacket. Crosby attests it, and definitely a majority of Seahawks fans will as well, simply because of the brilliant performances he put up for them in his time with the franchise.

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While the wait to see him in a Golden Jacket will be five years, the NFL community won’t have to wait that long to see Wilson on TV again, as he is set to return to the game in a new role.

Russell Wilson will play a role during the 2026 NFL season

After announcing his retirement on June 3, 2026, Russell Wilson also announced that he has accepted a job as an NFL analyst on the panel of the CBS pregame show. He will be replacing Matt Ryan, who has taken up the job of president of football for the Atlanta Falcons. He will be seen alongside Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, James Brown, and Kyle Long. With a 121-80-1 record in the regular season and brimming with football experience, he can be a great voice on the panel.

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“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most — being around the greatest game in the world,” said Russell Wilson in a video posted on June 3, via X.

The decision was tough as the 10-time Pro Bowler had an offer to continue his NFL journey from the New York Jets. They wanted him to be a backup to Geno Smith. Interestingly, Smith used to be Wilson’s backup when he was playing for the Seahawks. The former quarterback had previously expressed his desire to continue playing football. So, he gave it a lot of thought before ultimately deciding to hang up his cleats and trade them for a role in the studio.