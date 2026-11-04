Good Morning America Host Michael Strahan Announces Next Big Project on Wednesday

Michael Strahan won his first Super Bowl in February 2008 with the New York Giants and retired just four months later. Most athletes take years to figure out what comes next. However, Strahan was already moving. Nearly two decades on, the Good Morning America (GMA) co-anchor is still doing it, and his latest announcement proves he’s far from done.

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SMAC Productions (the premium content division of SMAC Entertainment), which Michael Strahan established in 2011 alongside his longtime business manager and partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, has announced a new series under their name on Wednesday, 4 November, in which Strahan himself will have a role.

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“We’re excited to announce our new three-part series produced by SMAC Productions. The first episode, Michael Strahan’s Iconic Fashion, premiering Tuesday, November 10 at 10/9c on @ABC!” SMAC Productions and Strahan captioned a joint Instagram post.

As an NFL Hall of Famer turned morning show anchor, entrepreneur, and clothing line founder, Michael Strahan uses his personal curiosity about the style world to anchor the show. The special will aim to explore the creative geniuses and cultural icons who have fundamentally transformed how Americans dress, tracking the intersection of fashion, sports, music, and Hollywood.

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The special will feature conversations with four prominent figures in the fashion industry.

Molly Rogers first stands as an acclaimed costume designer, who might reveal the secrets behind creating defining wardrobe looks for film and television, including her work on projects like The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Next up will be Tommy Hilfiger, who could discuss building a multi-billion-dollar empire and how he pioneered merging high fashion with hip-hop, sports, and rock-and-roll culture.

Apart from that, Heidi Klum could also share her journey from global supermodel to television and business mogul, detailing the inner workings of the modern modeling industry. And lastly, NBA legend Dwyane Wade will explore the evolution of athlete style and his personal role in breaking boundaries in men’s fashion.

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All these personalities will be part of the new series, which is produced by ABC News Studios in collaboration with SMAC Productions and will go on air on Tuesday, 10 November 2026 on ABC, with streaming availability on the following day (Wednesday, 11 November) on both Hulu and Disney+.

For Michael Strahan, the fashion series won’t be his first time hosting a show.

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After all, the former NFL star has established himself as one of the most prolific hosts on American television over the past 18 years. Strahan’s hosting portfolio spans major morning shows, primetime game shows, sports broadcasts, and live events.

Strahan has served as a full-time co-anchor on Good Morning America (ABC) since 2016, a role for which he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards. Along with that, he has been the primetime host of this iconic celebrity game show revival named The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) since 2016.

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However, his portfolio doesn’t stop there. As a Super Bowl champion, Strahan has also hosted and provided analysis on Fox NFL Sunday (Fox Sports) since 2008. Apart from that, he has also hosted the daily talk show Live! with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016 before transitioning to GMA.

Hence, for Michael Strahan, taking up new assignments and transitioning to a new format isn’t a complicated job.