“Goodbye”: Legendary Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck ‘Officially’ Bids Farewell to His Longtime Family Home

Matt Hasselbeck’s NFL career took him from Green Bay to Seattle, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, but the place he stayed longest was a house in the Boston suburbs. Now the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has officially closed the door to the Weston, Massachusetts, estate where he and his wife, Sarah, raised their three children.

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“We officially said goodbye to the home that raised our kids,” Hasselbeck captioned an Instagram post. “Too many memories and blessings to number — the joy of laughter, the pain of grief, and everything in between. So grateful for the help from my dad (Poppa, Big D, Coach Don, Hass, The DonFather) and all the family and friends who made this place so much more than just a house. (You too, Titan 🐾) “

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Hasselbeck’s longtime family estate was purchased in late August 2016 for $5.6 million. The custom-designed property is located in a Boston suburb and spans a massive 12,835 square feet, situated on a 2.4-acre lot. It also has six en suite bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a cherry wood library, and a master suite complete with its own fireplace and cathedral ceilings.

The grounds also include multiple recreation facilities. The outdoor grounds include a 3,100-square-foot barn outfitted with three horse stalls, a dedicated riding arena, and a large swimming pool.

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Hasselbeck spent more than a decade at the property and was clearly attached to it, as his Instagram posts showed. While his next residence is yet to be revealed, Massachusetts was among the many houses he owned in his lifetime.

Hasselbeck started his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 1998 after getting drafted in the sixth round. There, he started on the practice squad as a rookie and was later named Brett Favre’s backup. He became a regular starter in 2001, when he moved to the Seahawks.

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While in Seattle, Hasselbeck reportedly owned a 6,340-square-foot, 4-bedroom Craftsman-style home featuring views of Meydenbauer Bay in Bellevue, Washington. He sold the property in 2013 for $3.1 million after moving to the Indianapolis Colts following a brief two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans (2011 and 2012).

In Indianapolis, Hasselbeck owned a 5,385-square-foot Regency-style home sitting on 1.3 acres. And after his NFL retirement in 2016, he sold the Indianapolis home for about $1.5 million.

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Hasselbeck has not said where he and Sarah will live next, but his Instagram message makes clear what he is taking with him: the memories, the family milestones, and the people who filled the house. In his own words, he is “thankful for every moment we got to call it home.”