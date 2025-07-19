Goodbye to Tom Brady Romance – 35-YO Actress’ Relationship Update Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Revelation

Is Tom Brady even looking to marry again? That’s the backdrop to all of this, isn’t it? The seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t just single, he’s Tom Brady single. Which means every woman he’s seen near becomes a headline, every boat ride a potential love story. And yet, since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the man hasn’t so much as hinted that he wants to walk down the aisle again. Focused on his kids, his media empire, and whatever version of post-football greatness he’s chasing next, Brady doesn’t seem interested in slowing down, let alone settling down.

But then came Ibiza.

Tom Brady. Dakota Johnson. A massive yacht. Mediterranean water. Kate Hudson on deck. The tabloid math basically did itself. After all, Dakota had just quietly stepped away from a nearly seven-year relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. No formal announcement, no Instagram wipe, no dramatic press leaks. Just a noticeable shift, separate appearances, different circles, and eventually, that sunlit party in Spain.

Behind the stillness of that breakup was something louder. A deep, personal recalibration. Dakota had been with Martin since her late 20s. Long enough for routines to form. For compromises to calcify. And according to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine, she began to lose touch with her own life, “She was losing touch with friends because he didn’t want her to go out without him.” That’s the kind of quiet erosion that doesn’t make headlines, but it does leave scars.

So when she boarded that yacht, free, unaccompanied, glowing, it wasn’t a rebound. It was a return. “She’s 35 and wants to let loose,” the source added. And maybe for the first time in a while, she could. The Tom Brady proximity was coincidental. The freedom? Intentional.

And to his credit, Brady didn’t lean into the noise either. No coy smiles, no romantic walkbacks, no we’re just friends clarifications. Just Tom being Tom, social, visible, unbothered. If anything, that mutual nonchalance says more than any romance rumor ever could.

So no, there’s no new “It Couple” here. Just two people, both unanchored, sharing a warm night on cool water. Whatever people wanted it to be, it wasn’t. She’s not ready. He’s not looking. That’s not a love story. That’s a pause.

Fans finally get clarity on Tom Brady’s divorce saga

There were always whispers around Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce because how could there not be? It was the power couple unraveling. The NFL’s golden boy and the world’s most recognizable supermodel splitting after 13 years? That doesn’t land quietly. And almost instantly, the theories began to swirl. Was it Brady’s refusal to retire? Did he choose football over family? Or, wildest of all, was Donald Trump somehow involved?

via Imago Image Credits: Imago

That last one gained real traction, especially after a red “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in Brady’s locker years ago. Some fans, already reading into every post and press conference, began framing the divorce as political, an ideological rift between a woman who’d quietly leaned progressive and a man still tight-lipped about his ties to Trump. But according to Gisele herself, they were completely off the mark.

When asked if POTUS had any role, she swiftly replied, “Never.” The real issue, she explained, was deeper, less visible, more painful. She didn’t blame Brady’s football comeback, either. Not entirely. She pushed back on that entire narrative, saying, “I have always supported him, and I always will.” What changed, she suggests, wasn’t just him, but them. Two people growing in different directions.

So no, it wasn’t Trump. It wasn’t football. It wasn’t drama. The truth, as Gisele finally laid bare, was far more human and far more personal.