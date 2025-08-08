Green Bay Mourns 95-YO Packers Legend, Who Was NFL’s Oldest Living Player

Putting a nickname on a football player isn’t as simple as it sounds. It has to fit. It has to tell a story, something before the first stat line or highlight clip rolls. In the NFL, nicknames often borrow from the animal kingdom – badger, bull, snake – each one hinting at the way a man plays the game. A fox? That’s different. A fox is quick. Smart. Elusive. And if the player in question is a wide receiver with a head of red hair and the kind of route-running that leaves defenders clutching air, the label becomes inevitable. That’s why they called him the “Red Fox.”

Billy Howton, the man behind the nickname. And one of the most productive receivers in NFL history before the Super Bowl era has died at the age of 95. Howton passed away on August 4 in Houston, Texas, according to Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home. Born July 5, 1930, in Littlefield, Texas, he is believed to be the oldest living NFL player. More than just a star on the field, he was also a founder and the first president of the NFL Players Association.

Beyond the field, Howton’s life had chapters few knew well. He married his college sweetheart, Sandra Bourgoin, in 1952. Decades later, during a trip to Europe, he met Carmen Fanlo of Madrid. And moved there in 1989, living in Spain until her passing in 2019. He returned to Houston afterwards, where he spent his final years. He is survived by his sister Sylvia, three children, and extended family.

And no surprise, his resume reads like something out of Canton. Drafted in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in 1952, Howton became the first rookie in NFL history to record over 1,000 receiving yards – 1,231 to be exact. He led the league in receiving yards twice, made four Pro Bowls, and earned three First-Team All-Pro honors. In 1956, he torched the Los Angeles Rams for 257 yards, a single-game record for the Packers that still stands. By the time he retired in 1963, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions (503) and receiving yards (8,459).

But the Red Fox’s legacy wasn’t only built on touchdowns. He was there in 1956 when the seeds of the NFLPA were planted. The story goes that he walked into that first player rep meeting with a list of grievances from his teammates. One of the items on his list was a demand for clean towels, t-shirts, socks, and athletic supporters for the second practice of the day. From those humble “clean socks and jocks” demands came the foundation for player pensions, benefits, and fair treatment. Howton personally delivered an ultimatum to the owners in 1959: establish a pension plan or face an antitrust suit. The result was the Bert Bell NFL Player Retirement Plan later that year.

After seven years in Green Bay, he was traded to Cleveland in 1959. Then moved to Dallas in 1960 to join the Cowboys’ inaugural roster under Tom Landry. He retired after the 1963 season, but not before leaving a permanent mark on the game, both in the record books and in the labor rights that players enjoy today. And that’s the reason prayers from all over Green Bay are pouring in.

Green Bay recalls Red Fox’s greatness

“RIP Billy Howton🙏🏻🕯️ #Packers Legend. End, 1952-63 Packers, #Browns, #Cowboys. At 95, he was believed to have been the oldest living NFL player,” one fan posted, rattling off the stats like they were sacred scripture. That same post reminded everyone he retired as the league’s all-time leader in catches and yards, held the Packers’ single-game record, and was the first NFL rookie to cross the 1,000-yard mark.

For many, his absence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a long-running sore spot. “Rest in peace, Billy Howton. I have always felt that Howton deserved more PFHOF consideration—a great player in his era 🙏,” another fan wrote, echoing a sentiment shared by NFL great Emlen Tunnell, who once called him “the toughest pass receiver to cover in the National League.”

“It’s a shame Howton didn’t receive more Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration for his on-field accomplishments,” a third fan said. “His career efforts were among the best at his position for when he played.” The frustration is familiar – another added that now that he’s passed, induction might finally come, a bittersweet thought for those who believe he should have been honored while he could appreciate it.

In Green Bay, his name will always carry weight. His records may have been broken. His era may be decades gone, but the image of the Red Fox slipping past defenders remains frozen in time. For a city built on football memories, that’s more than enough to keep him alive.