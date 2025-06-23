Greg Olsen Finally Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Move Forcing His Demotion at FOX

Greg Olsen did not see it coming. After spending almost two years as FOX’s No. 1 broadcaster in the booth, the news of his being demoted was surprising. Not just to him, but also to his fans. And come January of 2025, he was replaced by former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. Brady had signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX in 2022. While fans were happy with seeing Brady on the screen as a broadcaster for the Super Bowl, this meant that Olsen would no longer present the event as expected.

Even after being benched by FOX as their No. 2 analyst, he was hopeful. “In my mind, I’m going to call big-time games again. I’m going to call Super Bowl games again. I just don’t know the timeline or the venue,” he had told the Charlotte Observer. But despite the demotion, which brought his contract down to $3 million, Olsen has refused to blame or resent Tom Brady. After all, it isn’t that Tom personally chose to replace Olsen as the No. 1 analyst; it was FOX’s decision.

Greg Olsen addressed this controversy on the Ross Tucker Podcast, a clip of which was shared on X. On the show, Greg referred to the demotion that he faced at FOX and talked about his personal relationship with Tom Brady. “As far as Tom and everything, Tom and I have a really good personal relationship, a really good professional relationship,” he said. He also revealed that he and Tom, in fact, have a lot in common. “We’ve hung out and played golf together. We talk on the phone about our raising teenage daughters and things that we share in common,” he added.

Speaking out on how this controversy has panned out and been portrayed, Olsen said, “There’s no animosity towards Tom. Obviously, that was a unique situation the way it all played out and I get it. My aspirations of still calling top games I’ve been very clear about and how that all transpires, who knows. But I enjoy doing this profession.” He reiterated his mission of getting back and calling the Super Bowls, and that he’s not going to just sit around.

This is not the first time Greg has had to come forward and talk about his and Tom’s relationship. Even back in February, when the news of Tom replacing him was recent, he had denied any such allegations. “I’ve talked to Tom regularly throughout the season,” Olsen said in an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “We’ve gotten to know each other really well. I have a ton of respect for him… But I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him as a guy since he’s joined Fox. This whole narrative of I hate watching him call games and all that is not true,” he added.

Even though Olsen might not be on the television, calling the big games, he has been active on the internet. Often, talking about games or players. And as talks of Travis Kelce’s retirement post this season are in the air, Greg gave his unique perspective and predicted that Kelce might not retire in the way that we think.

Greg Olsen speaks out on rumors of Travis Kelce’s retirement

Travis Kelce is a modern legend of the game, known for his exploits on and off the field. But as he turns 36 later this October, talks about his impending retirement have started. Kelce, however, looks far from being on the verge of retirement after this season. “He’s in here, he’s working… I think he feels better than last year,” Patrick Mahomes said while talking about Kelce’s outlook at the game. Joining all these discussions was Greg Olsen, who also shared his thoughts on the retirement rumors.

While talking with USA Today Sports, the former Panthers tight end shared his belief that Kelce, a fellow TE, will only retire when he feels like it. “He’s got the world at his fingertips, right? I think he’s one of the unique guys that’s going to be able to control how he leaves the game, and that’s not the reality for most guys,” Olsen observed.

“Could he play for one more year and call it? Sure. Could he play for two or three more years? Sure. I don’t know where he stands, I know he’s obviously preparing and training hard… I wouldn’t be surprised by any path that he takes, and he certainly has a lot of options,” Olsen added. After all, Travis is working hard on his physical and mental health, coming into the 13th season of his career. An extraordinary feat for tight ends in general. While only time will tell whether Travis signs another deal with the Chiefs or not. We’d best enjoy whatever we see of him as long as it lasts.