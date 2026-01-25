Greg Olsen Reveals How FOX Colleague Michael Strahan’s Actions Almost Changed His NFL Career

Essentials Inside The Story As a rookie for the Bears in 2007, Olsen faced Hall of Famer Michael Strahan during a critical short-yardage play

After retiring, Olsen became a top-tier FOX analyst, winning two Sports Emmys and a spot in the No. 1 booth

Despite his success in media, Olsen is interested in a career change to the NFL front office

Every rookie gets a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment. For Greg Olsen, it came in the form of a 6’5″, 255-pound future Hall of Famer named Michael Strahan, and the encounter was so jarring it nearly changed his career trajectory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It goes back to ‘07, Olsen’s debut season with the Chicago Bears. It was a critical moment in the game, and all Chicago needed was a few yards for a score. They might even have succeeded if only the opposing DE, Strahan, hadn’t intervened.

“I don’t know if he was in a four-point stance, but it felt like he was in an eight-point stance,” Olsen recounted on the New Heights podcast. “And he was playing six technique, right? So he was on my head. The worst. And like, you go too far inside, and he just caves you down, you stay on his outside shoulder, and he just presses you back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Olsen wasn’t among those who caved easily. He went in with “everything [he] got” energy, but against the Hall of Famer, everything wasn’t enough. With Strahan positioned directly over his head, Olsen was left tiptoing on every snap. If he shaded too far inside, his distant FOX colleague would cave him down into the dirt. And that wasn’t the way he planned to end the night.

“He takes me into the full-back into the backside, pulling guard. And I was like, I ran off the field,” Olsen added. “Yeah, I’m like, guard, I don’t care if you dislocate my elbow. You got to swab this thing, brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was his “Welcome to the NFL” moment, as he hilariously shared with Jason and Travis Kelce.

In the later years of his career, he learned that valor had its limits against players like Strahan. He became much more protective of his limbs, realizing that if he was going to break an arm, it at least had to be for “downfield,” rather than short yardage run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That philosophy worked well for him as he was never sidelined with a broken arm in his 14-year career in the league.

Is Greg Olsen seeking a career change?

After an illustrious career, he didn’t push too far and hopped into the broadcasting booth for FOX. Impressed by his playcalling, the network promoted him to the No. 1 football booth in his first season. Today, he stands with two Sports Emmys and the most beloved name among fans. Yet, something is lacking.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he receives a call from an NFL team tomorrow, he would jump right into it. Given the recent trend, started by Olsen’s professional rival and colleague, Tom Brady, then followed by CBS’s Matt Ryan and Troy Aikman, Olsen, too, believes he can run a team.

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Greg Olsen #88 of the Seattle Seahawks runs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“There’s no question in my mind that I could do it. And I think I could do it well,” he said on ​​The Schrager Hour. “All those guys you just mentioned, I think teams would be more than thrilled to have a part of their team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that a legendary playing career doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in a front-office suit. But the job does require a certain “range of skills” that exists independently of one’s Hall of Fame resume. If one asks him, he finds the prospect of executing a team-building vision “thrilling.” Perhaps, teams might ring.