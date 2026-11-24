When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020 after two decades, the breakup was about two people who had built something together and couldn’t agree on how it ended. Nobody called it a clean divorce. The same question now hangs over the Monday Night Football (MNF) booth. Joe Buck secured a reported $108 million extension while Troy Aikman’s future remains unsettled, and ESPN veteran Sage Steele is concerned with how the entire situation unfolded.

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During a recent episode of The Sage Steele Show, Steele discussed the entire saga around Joe’s partnership with Aikman.

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“On ESPN, you put Joe Buck in this situation, didn’t you? By telling him, okay, we’re going to get you done six years, 108 [million dollars], but don’t say anything to your teammate Troy Aikman. I do believe from what I’ve read, so it’s allegedly that Joe and his representation went to ESPN first, and then they got the deal done.

“One way or another, whether it was Joe or ESPN or the representation, chose not to communicate with Troy Aikman. And I think that is the gross part to me. Let me clarify. This is not Joe’s responsibility to go negotiate for Troy, but after 25 years to not have separately a man-to-man conversation, those two friends, I think that’s insane. And Troy absolutely does feel betrayed 100%. I get it.”

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Troy Aikman (who retired from the Dallas Cowboys after the 2000 season and spent a year on Fox’s B-team) joined Joe Buck and Cris Collinsworth in Fox’s lead NFL broadcast booth in 2002. At that time, they were far away from ESPN.

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A few years later, in 2005, following Collinsworth departure for NBC, Aikman and Buck became a two-man booth. Over the next 17 seasons, they became the signature voices of NFL on Fox and called six Super Bowls together. Following that, a blockbuster move took place for the duo.

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After failing to reach a new deal with Fox, Troy Aikman opted out of his contract and signed a five-year, $90 million deal ($18M/year) with ESPN. At the same time, Aikman pushed for Joe Buck as well, who still had a year left on his Fox contract, to be released early so they could move together.

Subsequently, ESPN signed Buck to a five-year, $75 million deal ($15M/year) on March 16, 2022. From there on, the duo started appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. At the same time, Sage Steele, who worked at ESPN for 16 years (2007–2023), also overlapped at the network with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for roughly a year.

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Entering the final year of both broadcasters’ contracts, ESPN quietly negotiated and signed Buck to a six-year, $108 million extension. However, neither Buck, ESPN, nor their shared talent agency (CAA, where they have different agents) informed Aikman, who is left without a new offer.

While ESPN hasn’t publicly commented on its official reasoning for renewing Buck’s contract and not Aikman, the latter felt blindsided and betrayed by the secrecy of the news of Buck’s $108 million deal.

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“I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. There’s probably a time and a place for all that to be discussed. I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know that it’s hard to figure out kind of what’s happened. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold, with the Super Bowl and all that, and where my next landing spot might be.”

After weeks of Aikman giving Buck the silent treatment, tensions boiled over off-air before the Buffalo Bills–Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football game.

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To be precise, Buck even confronted Aikman, “You are not going to f—ing talk to me?” and “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract”, while Aikman reportedly replied, “I just never thought you’d do it to me”.

That said, unless ESPN pulled Troy Aikman from the booth beforehand, ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast at SoFi Stadium is set to be the final game Aikman and Buck call together before Aikman’s contract expires, and their 25-year run officially ends.