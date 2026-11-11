“Guys Urinate on Themselves”: Former Browns Star Andrew Hawkins Makes Major Revelation About Former Teammates & Other NFL Stars

Andrew Hawkins knows what it takes to stay on the field, having spent six seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. But one part of the job that fans rarely think about is how players deal with bathroom breaks when every snap matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former wide receiver recently shared a surprising detail about that routine. According to Hawkins, some NFL players do not leave the field when they need to go. They simply urinate on themselves and keep playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the NFL guys pee on themselves every game. I would say on average per NFL game, at least seven guys urinate on themselves purposely during the game,” Hawkins said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show.

When asked whether players do it for an advantage, Hawkins explained that the decision comes down to avoiding missed playing time. A player cannot afford to leave the field and miss important snaps just because he needs to use the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkins also shared that the practice is not limited to players who are comfortable doing it. He recalled a high school running back who deliberately defecated on himself during a game because he needed to go. The player reportedly rushed for around 175 yards that day.

However, Hawkins admitted he never went that far himself. He recalled an incident against the Baltimore Ravens when he felt he might have to relieve himself during a game. After catching a two-point conversion, he ran toward the locker room to use the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made it, but the decision cost him a few plays. Hawkins even joked that he took the longer route along the Ravens’ sideline because it was the quickest way to reach the locker room from where he was.

The former receiver also suggested a simpler solution for players. He said the NFL could place portable toilets inside the blue medical tents on the sideline, allowing players to take care of their needs without heading back to the locker room. The conversation then turned into a joke about adding a photo booth to the tent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkins’ comments offer a rare look at one of the challenges players face during games. They regularly take in fluids, but leaving the field could mean missing an important stretch of action. His estimate that at least seven players do it per game, though, was based on his own claim and not a verified league-wide figure.

The 40-year-old knows the demands of the sport firsthand. He played 74 regular-season games for the Bengals and Browns between 2011 and 2016, finishing with 209 receptions for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came in Cleveland in 2014, when he recorded 63 catches for 824 yards and two scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkins announced his retirement in July 2017 after signing with the New England Patriots that May. He said he did not feel physically ready for training camp, bringing his playing career to an end at 31.

He has since moved into sports media, but his latest story shows that some of the strangest parts of his NFL experience have stayed with him.