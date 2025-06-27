Hate Floods in as Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman’s Latest Move Angers Dallas Community

“I’ve always felt that my success as an athlete, and as a broadcaster, is not because I’m the most talented guy in the room,” Troy Aikman said in 2024. “It’s because I’m willing to do what most people are not.” That’s the Aikman mindset. And because of that, he not only made it through the NFL but dominated it. The Cowboys didn’t just select any QB when they picked him with the first overall pick in 1989. They picked their future. And Aikman was the Cowboys’ identity for more than a decade.

But before he even got started, he had straight 11 L’s. But then came Jay Novacek, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and a wall of linemen who were more devastating than Texas summers. And just like that, Aikman flipped the switch. After winning three Super Bowls, six Pro Bowls, and a seat in the Ring of Honor, Dallas had its dynasty quarterback. And even now, at 58, the man hasn’t hit cruise control. He wakes up and gets ready for the day like it’s Sunday night football. Cold showers, sun walks, and hyperbaric chambers—he does it all. But despite all this, the world thinks it’s not enough…

This brings us to the unexpected turn of events. The Mavericks, the basketball team, just released their hype video for the 2025 NBA Draft. Narrated by none other than Troy Aikman. The narration? “What are the chances a moment tips in your favor? A moment with the power to shape what comes next. That kind of luck, almost unthinkable. But that’s the thing about luck, you can’t wait on it. You have to be ready,” says Aikman in the background. “Because when that kind of moment comes, it’s not about luck anymore. It’s about knowing who you are and having the patience to prove it. I know a thing or two about that. You see, luck might open the door, but you have to decide to walk through it. That’s when luck becomes something else entirely. It becomes faith.” Without a doubt, he sounds good. But the city had concerns. Why Aikman?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He didn’t play a single minute of professional basketball. Nothing to do with the Mavs. No crossover moments. Unless you consider being a broadcast buddy of Joe Buck to be one. But he does possess Dallas DNA. And yes, he was selected first overall. But there is only one king if we are discussing Mavs royalty. Dirk Nowitzki. And Dirk? Not seen or heard in the promo. Because while Aikman is a Dallas legend, Dirk is the Dallas Maverick legend. The man who brought them their first championship. Has his statue in Dallas. The franchise’s soul. And lately, he’s been completely turned off by the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tim MacMahon of ESPN revealed the information about the fallout on The Hoop Collective. He attributed it to the Luka Doncic deal for Anthony Davis. A trade that sent fans into a frenzy and left Dirk and even Mark Cuban on the outside looking in. Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Mavericks, claimed that Dirk wasn’t contacted since he’s “not in the building.” And now that stint has made the organization hire a Cowboy in place of Dirk to tell the story of the arrival of the new No. 1. And that’s when the internet caught fire.

Troy Aikman in the Mavs video? Fans call a timeout

Fans went charging on the Mavs’ post within minutes. One user wrote, “It’s interesting that Troy Aikman is featured more in this Mavs draft hype video than say, someone who was a big draft day trade that changed the course of the franchise.” Ouch! The greatest sting, though? Dirk himself has remained silent. His absence speaks volumes. And fans don’t ignore that. They are standing up for their hero. Another one said, “Absolutely insane that they had to center this around, and have it narrated by, Troy Aikman because the god of the franchise, the guy responsible for the team having any modicum of success or relevance, Dirk Nowitzki, refuses to have anything to do with the franchise now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To be clear, Aikman obviously didn’t ask for all this backlash. All he did was give his voice. But this was no ordinary video. It was meant to be a new beginning. The arrival of a No. 1 pick. Fans believe it’s made to be just some corporate spin instead. “Why the f— are you getting Troy Aikman to narrate a video when we have a HOF’er who won us our only championship and is the only person Mavs fans respect at this point? If you couldn’t get Dirk to narrate a video for the #1 draft pick, you’ve FAILED and F—–d UP.”

The connection between Aikman and Dallas is undeniable. But his connection to the Mavs? That’s where the line gets blurry. The symbolism is also not being accepted by fans. Another fan joked, “Lameeeeeeee. Didn’t know Troy aikman played basketball for the Mavs. Hardly recognize this franchise anymore, running it like communist – with a bunch of fluff and nice words that carry no weight. “A chance to change everything?” A chance to undo your cataclysmic mistakes?!?” So, it seems it’s not just about Aikman anymore. It’s about the whole franchise. A franchise that uses celebrity endorsements and glitzy phrases to try to hide its problems. And with that, Dallas fans turned their hope for a new era into another reason to rage.