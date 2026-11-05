“He Acts Irresponsibly”: Former ESPN Host Blasts Pat McAfee for Expecting Others to Take Care of His “Emotional Well-Being”

SiriusXM’s Katie Nolan did not mince any words when she talked about Pat McAfee. She didn’t like it when McAfee kept complaining about his visit to the University of Utah after getting trolled by the students. She doesn’t like it when someone with an $85 million media empire at ESPN complains about criticism.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The guy is winning in every sense of the word, and yet is constantly acting like the world is attacking him baselessly,” Nolan said on the recent episode of Casuals with Katie Nolan. “He acts irresponsibly, but then wants everyone to be responsible for his emotional well-being and to take care of him. I just found it shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pat McAfee acts like a heel and then is like, ‘Why isn’t everybody being nice to me? It’s not cool. I should wear a bulletproof vest because people think I take my shirt off too much.”

The rant came after McAfee expressed being uncomfortable while hosting College GameDay at the University of Utah. Well, it was all because a few students trolled the former punter for his over-the-top performance on the Saturday morning show. Unfortunately, McAfee didn’t enjoy it at all. He didn’t like the students calling him “creepy” or “corny.” But what stood out the most was the fact that the content was out on the university’s official social media page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Utah tried to make things better. They released a formal statement regarding McAfee’s comments and apologized to McAfee, claiming that the university staff was responsible for reviewing and posting the social media content that upset him. Through the same statement, the officials welcomed McAfee and the entire College GameDay crew to the university.

McAfee further pointed out the risk factors in Utah. He gave the example of Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah Valley University in 2025. Later on, a report came up that indicated that the FBI even contacted McAfee following Kirk’s assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

That made Nolan talk about the threats she received through her career as a female sports broadcaster.

“If I ever invoked an assassination, and I’m a sensitive baby b****. I don’t take most things well. I didn’t handle well how mean everyone was to me baseball season,” Nolan continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I would never in a million years… If Pat McAfee had my mentions, if Pat McAfee had my DMs, a woman in sports media, every week, he wouldn’t be able to talk about anything else. If it affects you this much, light ribbing from a student.”

According to Nolan, McAfee often deserves the criticism he receives. However, when he does get the criticism, he claims it to be unfair. Nevertheless, Nolan clarified that he doesn’t want to make light of someone’s fear. Yet, she believed that it was “irrational.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan believed that if McAfee wants to keep dominating Saturday mornings as ESPN’s main attraction, he is going to need a much thicker skin when college fans inevitably chirp back.