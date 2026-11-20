Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel have shared plenty of memorable moments from their time together in New England, but their reunion at Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction came with a familiar dose of teasing. As former teammates gathered to celebrate the tight end’s career, Brady made sure Vrabel did not get too comfortable with his new title.

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When Gronkowski brought up the playful back-and-forth between the two, Brady interrupted with a pointed joke about the Patriots head coach.

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“No, Mike. Not Coach. He didn’t earn Coach yet,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said, drawing attention to the friendly exchange.

Gronkowski immediately picked up on the moment, joking that the “beef” between the former teammates was real and asking whether their rivalry was still going. Vrabel played along, responding, “Why? Because I’m good at jokes?” Gronkowski then fired back that he had heard the coach was not particularly good at them.

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The exchange offered a lighthearted moment during an emotional day for New England, as Gronkowski became the latest former Patriots star to receive the franchise’s highest honor. Brady and Vrabel were among the familiar faces who came together to celebrate the tight end, who spent nine seasons in New England and helped the team win three Super Bowls.

Brady and Vrabel know each other well from their playing days. Vrabel joined the Patriots in 2001 and played alongside Brady through the 2008 season.

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Their reunion also came after Vrabel had joked about the prospect of meeting Brady when the former quarterback returned to Foxborough as a FOX Sports broadcaster for the Patriots’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Asked about catching up with Brady ahead of that weekend, Vrabel had said he was contractually required to do so and joked that the conversation would probably happen over Zoom.

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He also made clear that Brady remained a friend. Their exchange at Gronkowski’s ceremony gave fans another glimpse of the humor between the former teammates, rather than any indication of a serious rift.

The ceremony itself was a celebration of Gronkowski’s impact on the franchise. He finished his Patriots career with 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in the regular season, adding 81 catches, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason. He also set several postseason records for tight ends, including career receptions and receiving touchdowns.

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Brady did not take the microphone during the ceremony, but Gronkowski credited the quarterback for showing him what it took to reach the highest level. The former tight end also recalled how Brady pushed him to stay after practice and run extra routes, even when he did not particularly enjoy the work at the time.

With Gronkowski’s induction bringing several key figures from New England’s championship years back together, the playful exchange between Brady and Vrabel added another memorable moment to the reunion.