“He Didn’t Wanna Do That”: Terry Bradshaw Reveals Why Nick Saban Walked Away From Alabama

Nick Saban’s coaching resume speaks for itself: seven national championships, stints at Michigan State, LSU, and the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and a 17-year run at Alabama that turned the Crimson Tide into the most dominant program of the modern era. He built dynasties, developed dozens of NFL talents, and redefined what sustained success in college football looks like. But for all that history, Saban’s departure from the game came suddenly, and according to Terry Bradshaw, the real reason behind it has nothing to do with legacy or age.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think Nick Saban left Alabama because he didn’t want to do that,” Bradshaw said on The Buddy Martin Show. “Look, you don’t want to have to continue to recruit your players that you’ve already signed year after year after year. Well, what you going to pay me? You’re going to pay me more money. I made all SEC. It’s not about what a great university, what a great coach, what an honor to be here, get my education. Because let me tell you something, dog. You’re not going to be playing football forever. It comes to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And if you haven’t saved your money, if you haven’t got a degree, you’re going to have to find a job. You got to, you know, and if you go to Alabama and graduate, can you can you think of a better school to graduate from? Alabama or Notre Dame, Florida. I mean, go on and on. Georgia Tech, Georgia, graduate. And now it’s all about money.”

Unlike Terry Bradshaw, who had a legendary 14-season NFL career with four Super Bowl wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Saban’s coaching tenure is his highlight. After retiring, Bradshaw transitioned into broadcasting for CBS and FOX, paying close attention to Saban’s coaching stints, from Miami to Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his final years, Saban expressed frustration with how NIL rules and the transfer portal altered player mentalities.

The former Alabama HC raised questions about the lack of a unified national standard and the rise of unregulated booster-led collectives that function as pay-for-play systems. Saban also objected to the elimination of the traditional one-year sit-out penalty and poorly timed calendar windows that destabilized roster management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the things I believed in for all these years, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” Saban said in 2024. “It’s whoever wants to pay the most money, raise the most money, buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win. And I don’t think that’s the spirit of college athletics, and I don’t think it’s ever been the spirit of what we want college athletics to be.”

According to Terry Bradshaw, back then, Nick Saban wasn’t interested in investing his time into navigating the headache of modern NIL politics. And, on January 10, 2024, just nine days after Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, Saban announced his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Years later, Saban is raising his voice to protect college football from the current, unregulated system of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness). Recently, Nick Saban also shot an ad campaign, worth $10M, urging Congress to pass the PCSA bill.

“College sports are built on tradition. The pride in our schools. The rivalries we pass down. And the way they develop the character of tomorrow’s leaders. That tradition is worth defending.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill was introduced in the Senate earlier this year in March,

“This bill establishes requirements for name, image, or likeness (NIL) agreements for college student athletes and provides a limited antitrust exemption for schools and conferences to pool and sell certain college sports media rights. The requirements address elements of the court-approved agreement to settle In re College Athlete NIL Litigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, the bill statutorily prohibits institutions, conferences, or interstate intercollegiate athletic associations (e.g., the National Collegiate Athletic Association [NCAA]) from restricting student athletes from entering NIL agreements (subject to specified limitations). Students must report to their institution NIL compensation greater than $600.”

As Saban’s support for the PCSA bill grows, he is also working as a TV analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay and also spends time every year, contributing to the NFL Draft coverage.