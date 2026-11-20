Marlon Humphrey’s answer to a simple podcast question has turned into the biggest story of his season. Although he apologized the same day, the fallout didn’t stop there. Now, former NFL star Michael Irvin suggested the remark was no accident, connecting it with a previous statement by the Baltimore Ravens star cornerback.

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During a recent conversation on The White House podcast, Irvin recalled how Humphrey has admitted to following the “Kardashian rule” that there’s no such thing as bad press. Irvin argued that the recent comment by Humphrey was a calculated way to get people talking about him.

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“We’re talking about him,” Irvin said. “People are talking about him, and they’re not saying he got beat. He doesn’t care. He said on his own show that he follows the Kardashian rule. There is no such thing as bad press.”

“That’s what he said. So what I’m telling you, if he is going by that rule, let me tell you how I saw it. Deion Sanders is so famous at quarterback for what he did on the field. Marlon Humphrey will never get that famous. But Marlon Humphrey says, ‘I may not be in the market to get that kind of famous, so maybe I do this. I get.’ Because now we’re talking about it.”

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Like Irvin, the Ravens cornerback also has a podcast, The Marlon Humphrey Show, under his wing. The controversy began on the November 18 episode; co-host Jeremiah Pittman asked Humphrey what Baltimore excels at making.

In response, Humphrey laughed and said, “They’re best at making criminals.”

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Humphrey’s intent is unclear, but the remark drew immediate backlash. In the immediate aftermath, the Ravens cornerback faced intense scrutiny and criticism, which also prompted him to address the matter on the same afternoon.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had about the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said in a media interaction. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments.”

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The backlash continued. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott even responded on social media that a verbal apology was not enough, saying the comment hurts local youth who look up to the team.

According to Irvin, Humphrey’s controversial remark has people talking about Humphrey and not about his struggles on the field.

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Humphrey’s play this season has fallen well short of his 2019 breakout year. In 2019, he was a constant threat to flip field position or score. He recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two fumble-return touchdowns. However, in 2026, the Ravens cornerback has zero interceptions and zero defensive touchdowns across 10 games.

Irvin suggested Humphrey may not reach the legendary status of Deion Sanders and might be using attention to stay relevant. As for Humphrey, he appeared apologetic while addressing the media about his controversial remark.

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On Thursday, November 19, the Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter shared having a conversation with Humphrey regarding the remark.

The team’s immediate response was a one-game punishment: Humphrey was sent home from the facility, barred from practice, and ruled inactive for Sunday’s Week 11 road game against the Carolina Panthers.