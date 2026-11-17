The New England Patriots had lost two of their last three games, both to NFC North teams, and Drake Maye had thrown three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. With the team sliding and a 6-2 Detroit Lions squad waiting in Munich, the timing of HC Mike Vrabel’s keg tap on Saturday night didn’t go unnoticed. After a 35-10 loss, former Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh expressed that the critics are asking too much of a coach.

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During a recent conversation on the Speakeasy Podcast, Houshmandzadeh expressed concern about the backlash around Vrabel’s for enjoying the night before the Detroit Lions game on November 15.

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“He is a human being. You not studying film the night before the game? Bro, all the studying is done. The man has a life. Like, what the fuck are we talking about? All you dumba** people that put this up. And because they lost. Had they won, you wouldn’t have said anything. You not studying all damn day.

“When you go to work, when you come home, are you still working? Ain’t no coach or player watching film sun up to sundown… that’s not happening nobody’s doing that. What makes it terrible because they lost? If they had won, would it have been a terrible look? And so, like, all the game plan is done. Everything that you need to worry about is done.”

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With less than 24 hours before Sunday’s Week 10 kickoff against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Mike Vrabel visited Augustiner Stammhaus, a designated Patriots fan pub.

Stepping behind the bar, Vrabel tapped a wooden keg with a mallet, rang the pub’s bell, and filled a large frosted stein. Holding up his beer, Vrabel also thanked supporters who traveled to Germany.

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“I knew we had fans in Germany, I didn’t know we had this many fans. Thank you for your support, go Pats, let’s raise a glass to everybody.”

For the New England Patriots, the Week 10 matchup was a crucial must-win game as they were coming off a 27-45 loss against the Green Bay Packers. However, the Detroit Lions put up an impressive performance.

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Following Drake Maye’s early exit, the Lions dominated the Patriots throughout to beat them 35-10. However, the blame for the loss was put on Mike Vrabel for partying the night before the game.

“Mike Vrabel’s addicted to Mike Vrabel because the night before your international game, if you’re getting drunk with Patriot fans or other NFL personnel and it’s on camera, you don’t think the players are going to see that?” Carton asked on his show.

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“You don’t think the adult grown men making millions of dollars are going to not get together at some point and say, ‘Why is it okay for coach to be out there drinking the night before a game? But I have a 10 o’clock bed check.'”

According to T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who spent over a decade in the league as a wide receiver, Mike Vrabel had every right to take a break, claiming that no coach studies films and prepares for a game all day and night.

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Now, what’s more important for the Patriots is how they will come out of their losing slump. Next, Mike Vrabel & the Pats will face the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29 after a bye in Week 11.