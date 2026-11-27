The entire NFL community is talking about Aaron Rodgers and his unexpected exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even during the live broadcast of the Week 12 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports, Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt couldn’t steer away from talking about Rodgers’ ugly breakup.

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The beef between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy later urged Brady to talk about his own troubles with the coaching staff. During his time with the New England Patriots, Brady had a few disputes with Bill Belichick. But at the end of the day, they won six Super Bowls together.

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“I wasn’t a perfect player. He wasn’t a perfect coach,” Brady weighed in on his relationship with Belichick. “But we did some things in the game that we’re so proud of now.

“Even me being four years removed from the game, the things that matter more than winning a Super Bowl trophy [are] my relationships with my teammates, my coaches. That’s gonna transcend anything you do. So it’s just unfortunate. I hate it. I hate to be even talking about it. I just think, you know, it’s a privilege in the NFL. You want to inspire the next generation of athletes. You always want to do it the right way.”

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During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers reacted to being benched ahead of Friday’s Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos. He was clearly upset about letting Mason Rudolph replace him and questioned the Steelers’ head coach. Ultimately, the comments forced the Steelers to release the 42-year-old.

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Needless to say, Brady wasn’t pleased with the unrest between Rodgers and McCarthy.

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“The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place. And we shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players. It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. It shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public. That’s what I’ll say.”

Brady further added that Rodgers certainly has a Hall of Fame career but did not condone the public nature of the disputes that led to his split from the Steelers. He claimed that the dispute against McCarthy and the Steelers had nothing to do with the 42-year-old quarterback’s playing style.

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Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion claimed that he was “fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years.” According to him, caring about one’s teammates and coaches makes a player a great teammate. And that takes higher priority over any individual aspect of the game that the players wish to promote.

“I was very fortunate,” Brady went on. “I was in a great locker room; I played for my teammates; I played for my coaches. … Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

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Brady’s candid reflection on his two-decade partnership with Belichick made things clear about what a quarterback-coach relationship should be like. Had Rodgers noted the same, maybe things would have been different for him during his final NFL season.