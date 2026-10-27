“He’s Now Unemployed”: Mike Tomlin Takes a Shot at Former Steelers Player After John Harbaugh Cuts Him

Cam Skattebo’s costly fumble against the Washington Commanders cost the New York Giants a chance to win in Week 5. And in response, Skattebo was benched for the next week’s game. A week later, running back Najee Harris questioned how he could find a rhythm with so few carries. Then came the cut. Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has weighed in on Giants HC John Harbaugh’s handling of both players.

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“The early stages of your tenure, you really got to establish rapport with your team, and sometimes that means killing a mosquito with the axe, as we say in the business. And by that I mean an overreaction. Just so your group knows that you mean business and certainly had an overreaction or a hyper reaction to their run game woes,” Tomlin said on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on October 26.

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“Cam Skattebo fumbled the ball a week or so ago; he put him on the shelf. Whether he acknowledged he put him on the shelf or not is one thing. He put him on the shelf. Najee Harris spoke out about a lack of rhythm and run-carry opportunities, and he’s now unemployed. Message sent.”

Tomlin believes all that overreaction actually paid off for the Giants, as they ran the ball for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

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Skattebo’s fumble in the Giants’ 27-27 tie with Washington on October 11 came in overtime, just as New York moved into field-goal range. The turnover put a potential game-winner at risk. It was his fourth fumble of the season. The following week against the Saints, Skattebo played just six snaps and didn’t get a carry.

Harris, who played with the Steelers before coming to New York, got the starting nod against the Saints, but his opportunity barely materialized. He carried four times for two yards in the 34-27 defeat. Afterward, the veteran questioned the rotating backfield, saying, “It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two plays.” He added that being pulled out for a series made it difficult to adjust to the defense.

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The Giants released Harris on October 20, just two days after the loss. He finished his brief stint in New York with 99 rushing yards on 31 carries across five games, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. Harbaugh said the decision was about roster needs and the difficulty of carrying four running backs, rather than any personal issue with Harris.

Harbaugh wanted the other backs to step up and earn their carries. The Giants finally saw that happen in Houston.

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Skattebo ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. His 42-yard run in overtime helped set up Devin Singletary’s game-winning score. Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Jameis Winston also scored on the ground.

Tomlin’s comments were pointed, but they did not erase his respect for Harbaugh. The two spent years facing each other in the AFC North, with Tomlin coaching Pittsburgh and Harbaugh leading Baltimore.

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After Harbaugh’s departure from the Ravens earlier this year, Tomlin spoke warmly about their rivalry, calling their careers “interwoven” and praising the way Harbaugh had conducted himself.

For now, Harbaugh’s hard-line approach has produced a better result on the field. Harris, meanwhile, is looking for his next opportunity, while the Giants head into their bye week with Skattebo and the rest of the backfield having made their case.