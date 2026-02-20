Hispanic Football Hall of Fame Announces 7 NFL Legends for Inaugural Class, Including Ron Rivera & Tom Flores

Essentials Inside The Story The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame unveils its first class.

For decades, their contributions have defined eras and inspired generations. Now, the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame is set to give seven of the NFL’s most iconic Hispanic legends their ultimate honor after its groundbreaking inaugural class was officially unveiled.

“The distinguished Class of 2026 is comprised of Tom Fears, Tom Flores, Ted Hendricks, Anthony Muñoz, Jim Plunkett, Ron Rivera, and Steve Van Buren,” the official statement read.

Ron Rivera, with Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry, was one of the more obvious inductees, with accomplished playing and coaching careers. He was a key member of the Chicago Bears team that won Super Bowl XX, becoming the first American of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

He capped it off with a coaching career, where he became the winningest coach in Panthers history, with 76 wins, and led them to Super Bowl L, along with three NFC South titles. He also had a stint with Washington and led them to the 2020 NFC East title.

Another expected name to be inducted was Tom Flores, who has Mexican roots and had one of the most celebrated careers in NFL history as a player and head coach. He became the NFL’s first Hispanic head coach and the first to win a Super Bowl, leading the Raiders to titles in Super Bowls XV and XVIII.

The other inductees were a little harder to predict, but they are just as deserving of the honor.

The class also features dominant figures like four-time Super Bowl champion Ted Hendricks and Anthony Muñoz, widely considered one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game. They’re joined by Super Bowl XV MVP Jim Plunkett and Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Fears and Steve Van Buren, rounding out a legendary group.

They will be formally inducted in Nevada, inside the Raiders‘ headquarters. The event will take place during the ‘Celebración de Fútbol’ on May 5th, 2026. While the seven legends form the centerpiece of the ceremony, the Hall of Fame will also recognize the next generation of talent, such as Pro Player of the Year Nik Bonitto, College Player of the Year Fernando Mendoza, and High School Player of the Year Ryan Estrada.

How did the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame come to life?

The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame isn’t just a physical reward for everything Hispanic players have achieved in the NFL’s rich history, but a tribute to their cultural impact. Their contributions have not only earned respect for their heritage but have also inspired the next generation to dream bigger, paving the way for accelerated growth.

In fact, Ron Rivera and Anthony Muñoz, both scheduled for induction, are members of the founding committee. Beyond telling the stories of the NFL’s greatest Hispanic players, they want to instill hope in their country’s youth.

“Football has always been a sport that unites people from all backgrounds,” Rivera said. “The Hispanic Football Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to tell the stories of incredible people who not only achieved greatness on the field but also opened doors and inspired countless young people in our communities.”

Muñoz echoed the sentiment, noting that the purpose is to look towards the future while taking inspiration from the past.

“This Hall of Fame is about more than honoring the past – it’s about building a future,” Muñoz remarked. “I’m proud to help create a platform that recognizes Hispanic excellence in football and encourages future generations to chase their dreams, knowing that their heritage is a strength and part of what makes the game so powerful.”

Beyond the ceremony itself, the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame, working alongside the NFL, plans to stage an International Flag Football Championship and run camps that spotlight top Hispanic high school players from around the globe, while continuing to recognize the league’s past standouts and the next wave of college and high school talent.

The annual selections will be made by a panel of respected journalists and broadcasters led by Sandy Núñez, and the committee will include Judy Battista, Rolando Cantú, Paul Gutierrez, Brandon Huffman, Moisés Linares, Alex Marvez, Armando Salguero, and John Sutcliffe.

Much like when the Pro Football Hall of Fame introduced its inaugural class in 1963, a group that included legends such as Jim Thorpe, Sammy Baugh, and George Halas, the first class of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame represents more than just a list of honorees. That original group shaped the NFL. Similarly, this seven-member class sets the tone for how Hispanic excellence in football will be recognized and celebrated going forward.