Considered the greatest defensive player in NFL history, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been battling a grave health issue, as confirmed by his attorney. The 67-year-old has been in a New Jersey-area hospital for a week with no discharge date determined after suffering a medical emergency. Now revealing more details about the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s condition, his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, released a statement via the New York Post.

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“At this time, the condition does not appear to be life-threatening. He remains under medical observation and is showing signs of improvement,” attorney Mark Eiglarsh said as he confirmed Taylor was dealing with a “stomach issue” before sharing the Giants legend’s message for his supporters. “Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time.”

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Lawrence Taylor’s attorney shared this update as a follow-up to the incident on April 24, when the 13-year-old pro was taken to the emergency room.

That day, TMZ stated in their report, “We confirmed Taylor, 67, arrived at the emergency room and was shortly transferred to a different section of the facility. Those close to Taylor told us it doesn’t sound like whatever he’s dealing with is too serious… and the belief is he will be discharged soon, if he has not been already.”

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His most recent public appearance was at the University of North Carolina, where he met with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Now 67, Lawrence Taylor is still widely seen as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, with two Super Bowl wins and the 1986 MVP award to his name.

He was also named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 1986, when he led the NFL with 20.5 sacks. The Giants then retired his No. 56, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 1999.

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The Giants legend has dealt with health-related problems throughout his career, including a very public battle with substance abuse addiction during and after an illustrious career.

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In fact, Taylor has been candid about his battles with health issues and addiction. In a 2012 interview on Inside the NFL, he opened up about his struggles with self-discipline.

“Nowadays, you guys are on 24-hours-a-day so everything that happens is actually exploited a little bit more or is blown up a little bit more and more people know about it,” Taylor said, according to the NFL’s official website. “So now you have to really discipline yourself. For years, I had no discipline. I could do what I wanted to do as far as playing in New York.”

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While he faced countless off-field issues, the President of the USA handed Lawrence Taylor an important role last year.

Donald Trump appoints Lawrence Taylor to the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

In August 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to re-establish the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. This move revived the council originally founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, as well as the Presidential Fitness Test, which was first introduced in 1966 under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

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The council was led by LIV Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau (chairman) while including retired New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and former Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Other members of the council were San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and WWE superstar Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“I’m proud to be on this team. I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing, but I’m here to serve. I’m here to serve you,” Lawrence Taylor said about his role with the President. “I’m going to do the best I can for as long as I can.”

President Trump responded by calling Taylor the ‘greatest ever.’

The appointment, however, drew significant backlash from critics and media outlets, who pointed to Taylor’s past legal history as a registered s-x offender, particularly given the council’s focus on youth fitness. Now, though, that controversy has taken a back seat.

At present, as his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh shared, Taylor’s condition is not life-threatening and he is showing signs of improvement.