Houston Legend’s Emotional Message for CJ Stroud’s Texans After Ring of Honor Announcement

“As a co-founder of the team and someone who has given so much to the organization and the city, this was an easy decision,” Cal McNair declared with obvious pride in his voice. The Houston Texans just dropped some heartwarming news. Janice S. McNair, the team’s co-founder and senior chair, is getting her flowers. She’s heading straight into the Ring of Honor, joining some serious company—her late husband Bob McNair and J.J. Watt.

The ceremony hits differently when it’s family. On November 2nd, during halftime against Denver, the organization will pause to honor the woman who helped build this franchise from scratch. The existing Ring of Honor members are already showing love, but they’re not alone in celebrating this long-overdue recognition. The Houston Texans dropped something special this Saturday.

Their official page lit up with Andre Johnson delivering a heartfelt speech about Mrs. Janice McNair’s upcoming Ring of Honor induction. Johnson, the franchise’s first Hall of Famer, couldn’t contain his excitement for CJ Stroud’s franchise. “I want to say congratulations to Janet McNair on being inducted into the Ring of Honor this year. Man, what an exciting time. Super excited for you to be up there with your husband, Bob McNair,” he said with genuine warmth.

The veteran receiver knows what it means to be immortalized in Texans history. J.J. Watt joined the celebration from his new perspective as the most recent inductee. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year welcomed Janice and highlighted that this was nothing more than acknowledging the respect she deserves. “It’s only right that we’ll be able to look up and see your name right there next to Bob,” Watt said. His words carried weight—this is a man who understands legacy.

Watt didn’t stop there. He painted the bigger picture of what the McNairs accomplished. “You guys helped bring professional football back to Houston, and you are truly one of the kindest, sweetest souls that I have ever known,” he continued. That’s high praise from someone who’s seen the NFL from every angle. Johnson’s gratitude ran deeper than football accolades. The Miami native reflected on his journey to Canton and beyond. “I’m truly honored to be up there next to you guys, and I’d like to thank you for drafting me,” Johnson said. He remembered being just a kid with big dreams.

The emotional weight hit differently when Johnson expanded his thoughts. “You guys brought football back to the city of Houston, and the city of Houston loves the Houston Texans. I’m truly honored to be up there next to you guys. And I’d like to thank you guys for drafting me, a kid from Miami, and giving me a chance to play in this amazing city and this amazing organization. Congratulations, Janet McNair.” The timeline tells the story perfectly. Johnson broke ground as the first Ring of Honor member in 2017. Bob McNair followed in 2018 after his passing. Watt claimed his spot in 2023.

Janice McNair’s response captured everything beautifully. “I’m thrilled to join Bob, Andre, and J.J. in the Ring of Honor,” she said with obvious joy. “It means so much to me to be inducted alongside three of my favorite Texans. I have cherished every game day since 2002, and I’m so proud of our team. It will be such a blessing to celebrate this special occasion with our amazing fans in November.” Cal McNair now describes his mother’s reaction to this incredible honor with pure family pride.

Cal McNair reveals mom’s humble reaction

Saturday hit differently for the Houston Texans organization. The team officially announced Janice McNair as the fourth member joining their Ring of Honor. She’ll get her moment during halftime when the Texans face Denver on November 2nd at NRG Stadium. The exclusive club now includes some serious Texas football royalty. Janice will stand alongside her late husband Bob McNair, Hall of Fame receiver. This isn’t just about football— it’s about family legacy.

Cal McNair’s pride couldn’t be contained when announcing his mother’s honor. “My parents brought football back to Houston more than 20 years ago, and ever since, my mom has given so much to our city and our organization,” he said in the official release. His words carried the weight of two decades watching his mother pour everything into the franchise. The younger McNair didn’t hold back his emotions. “There is no one more deserving of being the next member of this illustrious group than mom. She continues to be our team’s biggest fan, and I know how proud dad would be to see her name join his in the rafters of NRG Stadium. I can’t wait to celebrate her induction into the Ring of Honor this season.”

The numbers behind Janice’s impact tell their own story. The McNairs have funneled over $500,000 into education and medical research through multiple foundations. The Houston Texans Foundation alone, launched in 2002, has raised more than $50 million for community programs and youth development. Saturday’s press conference revealed Janice’s true character. Cal shared his mother’s typical response to recognition. “She said she didn’t deserve it, which is very mom-like,” he said with a knowing smile. “I think she’s really happy to be up there with dad and being recognized.”

The McNair story started long before football returned to Houston. Bob and Janice moved to the city in 1960, planting roots that would eventually grow into professional football. Janice brought her South Carolina upbringing—she graduated from Columbia College with an education degree and later earned an honorary doctorate. This Ring of Honor induction represents more than individual achievement. It celebrates a woman who helped resurrect Houston football and never stopped giving back to her adopted city.